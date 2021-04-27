Automotive Mobile Accessories Market Value is Expected to Rise to US$30,416 Million by 2022

Incorporation of technological up-to-date mobile accessories in automobiles is slated to be heavily influenced by spate of unstoppable innovation in the automotive industry. The call for seamless cross-connectivity has further added impetus to the prosperity of automotive mobile accessories market. Rising need for customization and personalization has further added to the surging demand for automotive mobile accessories, thereby driving automotive mobile accessories market. In the coming years, the automotive mobile accessories market is foreseen to witness striking collaborations between OEMs and mobile accessory manufacturers. These collaborations would furnish the raising requirements of ‘in-built’ features raised by customers, thereby diversifying the growth of automotive mobile accessories market.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6

The rising fad for enhancing functionality of vehicles is inducing a significant demand hike in the automotive mobile accessories market. Furthermore, the need for enhancing connectivity features on the go is foreseen to provide the much-needed fillip to growth of automotive mobile accessories market. As per the report mentioned by Fact.MR, the automotive mobile accessories market valued US$ 24,320 Mn in 2017. The market is further estimated to value around US 30, 416 Mn by 2022 end.

With rising penetration of smartphones, phone holders have emerged as one of the widely-adopted types in automotive mobile accessories market. On the backdrop of having flawless interaction with mobile phones on the move, phone holders are foreseen to be one of the highly attractive types in automotive mobile accessories market. Phone holders are slated to be of great help for attending phone calls while driving, which is further driving this segment in automotive mobile accessories market. Moreover, phone holder has become an imperative to ensure seamless and hassle-free driving, which further aggrandizes its dominance in automotive mobile accessories market. The phone holder segment is poised to be the largest product type segment in automotive mobile accessories market and is foreseen to value around US$ 16, 067 Mn in 2022.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6

Another predominant reason pushing adoption of phone holders in the automotive mobile accessories market is GPS navigation. Burgeoning proliferation of cab services making use of GPS navigation are poised to complement its ever-growing demand in the automotive mobile accessories market. The advent of magnetic air vent phone holders is believed to be a major novelty, which is also evolving as a popular product in the automotive mobile accessories market.

Europe is estimated is foreseen to be the dominant region in the automotive mobile accessories market in terms of revenue. In terms of growth rate, the North America automotive mobile accessories market is anticipated to gain new heights with a moderate CAGR. By product type, USB chargers are also anticipated to grow rapidly in automotive mobile accessories market by virtue of rapidly exhausting batteries in smartphones. Moreover, the fad for playing audio or video files while driving is one of the major factors fostering sales of USB cables in automotive mobile accessories market.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates