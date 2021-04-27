Automotive industry and demand for passenger cars and SUVs influence automotive frame machines market, Finds Fact.MR

The growth of the automotive frame machines market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of automotive frame machines as an automotive collision repair equipment.

A mounting number of auto service businesses and stakeholders in the automotive aftermarket are adopting automotive frame machines with innovative features and higher quality. In addition to the growing demand from market players in the automotive aftermarket, increasing growth of the automotive repair industry is triggering the growth of the automotive frame machine market.

Taking into account the upsurge in demand from small-scale as well as large-scale automotive garages, manufacturers are adopting strategies to modify the designs of automotive frame machines to address a variety of needs of end-users.

In addition, various types of vehicles and the type of damages are also making a significant impact on the design of automotive frame machines, and ultimately on the manufacturing strategies of stakeholders. Leading manufacturers and distributors operating in the automotive frame machines market are concentrating on the dynamic and popular trends in the automotive industry to plan their next business strategies.

Furthermore, manufacturing automotive frame machines with unique features, such as portable measuring systems, high-quality chains and plate tools, and hydraulic systems with low failure rates, is becoming another popular trend among market players.

This is expected to aid stakeholders to consolidate the automotive frame machines market in the upcoming years. Manufacturers are shifting their focus towards adopting next-generation technologies to differentiate their product range and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Frame Machines that can Handle Heavy Loads Gaining Traction

Emerging trends in the automotive industry and dynamic consumer demand for passenger cars and SUVs continue to influence the automotive frame machines market. Demand is also impacted by evolving demand for SUVs and trucks. Considering the growing preference towards SUVs, demand for heavy-duty frame machines has increased.

The key areas of focus for manufacturers include pulling force per tower, deck design for the positioning of its optional accessories, and simultaneous multiple pulling. Furthermore, automotive frame machines with self-leveling decks are also gaining traction among manufacturers.

Frame machines that include drive-on ramps, made of both tubular and stainless steel platforms, are witnessing high demand in the automotive frame machines market. In a bid to improve the durability of their products, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating heavy duty construction and coating their products with powder finishes.

A growing number of M&A activities in the automotive aftermarket is creating opportunities for market players to own an existing automotive service franchisee. Key participants in the automotive aftermarket are leveraging growth opportunities in the industry by acquiring smaller auto repair service shops, which may influence the demand for automotive frame machines in the near future.

For example, Icahn Enterprises L.P. – an American conglomerate and parent company of Icahn Automotive Group LLC – recently acquired American Driveline Systems, which is a franchisor of auto repair and service shops, with over 680 locations in North America. The company also acquired Precision Auto Care Inc. – a franchisor of over 250 auto service stores in the U.S.

With the acquisitions, leading automotive aftermarket companies are growing their automotive service center network to provide superior automotive services to customers. By adopting aggressive strategies to strengthen their automotive repair capabilities, automotive aftermarket companies are making heavy investments in advanced auto service tools. Increasing number of acquisitions of small- and medium-size auto repair businesses can make a positive impact on the growth of the automotive frame machine market.

Small Auto Service Businesses Rely on ‘Financing’ to Procure New Equipment

Auto service and repair centers have also been influenced by the broader transformations in the automotive industry. Growing electrification, use of novel manufacturing materials, and growing integration of technology has meant that auto service companies have had to quickly adapt to the status quo.

The adaptation is not only related to training the workforce, but also procuring advanced equipment that is suitable for carrying out repairs efficiently. Procurement of advanced equipment remains a challenge for small auto repair centers, and this has increased their reliance on financing companies.

