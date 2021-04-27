Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to remain highly attractive throughout the forecast period 2017-2026

Fact.MR’s in its new report reveals that the global soy protein hydrolysate market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast (2017-2026). Increasing application of soy protein hydrolysate in functional food has been instrumental in the driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for food products that have high nutrient content and fat & water absorption properties is supporting the consumption of soy protein hydrolysate globally. There are various health benefits of consuming soy protein hydrolysate. The product can help in increasing immunity and is beneficial in controlling diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure.

Popularity of soy protein hydrolysate is growing among athletes and sport personnel as its can be easily digested and provide instant energy. At the same time, increasing use in preparing health drinks, protein shake and energy bars is likely to propel the growth of the global soy protein hydrolysate market over the next couple of years. The product is extremely safe for consumption and do not have any side-effects however is not recommend to individuals who are allergic to soya beans.

The market is also anticipated benefit from the fact that soy protein hydrolysate is being readily utilized in preparing bakery & confectionery items that are commercially sold. Also, growing application of the product in fertilizer, cosmetics and personal care and pharmaceutical manufacturing is fuelling its demand. Since soy protein hydrolysate is manufactured using soya bean protein and hence contain partial or, in some most case, zero lactose, cholesterol and fat content. Soy protein hydrolysate is becoming popular among people who are lactose intolerant.

Additional Highlights of the Report Include:

Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to remain highly attractive throughout the forecast period. APEJ’s soy protein hydrolysate market is expected to witness an impressive growth between 2017 and 2026. This growth is likely to be characterized by factors such as a positive attitude towards adopting a healthier lifestyle and increasing disposable income. Moreover, local authorities in many of the countries in the region are promoting ideas of adopting diet that can help is reducing diseases that arise for obesity or malnutrition. Consumers in countries such India and China are becoming health-conscious and opting for food items that are low in calorie and fat.

On the basis of form, the dry soy protein hydrolysate segment is expected to retain its top spot over 2026. Currently, the segment commands for more than 84% revenue share of the market. Towards the end of the projection period, the segment is expected to surpass market valuation of US$ 1,200 Mn, reflecting a sound CAGR.

On the basis of application, the functional foods segment is expected to remain highly attractive in 2017 and beyond. The segment currently represent for nearly one-fourth share of the market and estimated to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 390 Mn by 2026-end, reflecting a CARG of 6.9%.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR in its report has profiled leading companies operating in the global soy protein hydrolysate market, which include Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Health, The Good Scents Company, Abbott Nutritionals, Kerry Group Plc., Friesland Campina, Cargill Inc., Arla Foods, Costantino Special Protein, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt.Ltd, Solae LLC, and Bunge. Most of these market players are stepping up efforts to improve their product offerings and introduce newer variants of flavor.