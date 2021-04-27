Agricultural Micronutrients Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nutrien Ltd

The Agricultural Micronutrients Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nutrien Ltd, Yara, The Mosaic Company, Compass Minerals, ADAMA India Private Limited, AURIGA INDUSTRIES A/S, Bayer AG, DuPont, Land O’Lakes, Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Dow, ATP Nutrition, Baicor, LLC, Brandt, Inc, Grow More Inc., The Fertilizer Institute among other domestic and global players

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Copper, Molybdenum, Others),

Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables),

Form (Non-Chelated, Chelated),

Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Global Market Dynamics

Agricultural micronutrients market is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 8.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increased usage of chemical fertilizers in the agriculture market due to its several benefits such as protection from UV rays among others is the major factor driving agricultural micronutrients market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Agricultural micronutrients are directly responsible for certain biochemical functions associated with plant growth, micronutrients are essential substances required for healthy plant growth.

Increased deficiency of essential minerals in the soil required for the growth of plants such as zinc, copper, iron among others is a vital factor for the rise in agricultural micronutrients market, increasing soil contamination across the globe and the research activities on the development and to introduce low pricing agricultural micronutrients are the major factors driving the growth of agricultural micronutrients market. Technical advancements in the production of agricultural micronutrients and the rapid development are likely to create new opportunities for agricultural micronutrients market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The restraining factors for the forecast period will be the lack of awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of adopting agricultural micronutrients which will further challenge the growth of agricultural micronutrients market.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Share Analysis

Agricultural micronutrients market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to agricultural micronutrients market.

