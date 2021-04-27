A rare day of relief in a 14 month nightmare editorial

The state of emergency is over. Much more than the end of a series of measures that restrict individual freedom and jeopardize economic growth, the declaration by the President of the Republic implies recognition and a price first and foremost. After living through the terrible days at the end of January, the Portuguese were able to recognize the danger and react accordingly and, as Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said, responded to his threats with “courage and discipline”. Your actions have obviously been shaped by restrictions, law enforcement and fear of the virus, but the number of infections in recent days that speak against the alarm in most European countries also reflects your choices and responsibilities. If there were reasons for self-harm after Christmas, there is a reason for self-esteem after Easter.