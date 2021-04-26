Why Cosmetic grade of argan oil accounts for the highest demand for Argon Oil by 2031?

Why Cosmetic grade of argan oil accounts for the highest demand for Argon Oil by 2031?

Spending on non-essential and premium products has seen a rise over the past decade. The cosmetics and skincare industry is the main driving factor for the sales of argon oil, with an expected market share of over 80% by 2031. In this industry, argan oil has a wide range of application in various products such as moisturizers, shampoo, tinctures, anti-ageing creams, and serums, to name a few. Rising demand for cosmetic products across the world is parallelly driving demand for argan oil across regions.

Key players in the market are continuously working on their sales and distribution networks to increase their global market share. Companies are hustling to expand through different sales channels such as online stores, retail specialty stores, direct sales, and many more, to strengthen their distribution and sales networks.

Fact.MR has recently published a detailed revised report on the global argan oil market. According to the published report, the market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 156 Mn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 7% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The argon oil market is anticipated to add around 2X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Cosmetic grade argon oil captures a major chunk of the market share at more than 80%, and is set to create US$ around 232 Mn opportunity in by 2031.

Among the applications, cosmetic products has been the fastest-growing segment, holding more than 80% market share.

Europe is set to dominate market revenue and create an absolute $ opportunity of 56 Mn over the next ten years.

The direct segment under sales channel is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% through 2031.

The B2B packaging segment is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 100 Mn over the decade.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% through 2031, while that in the U.K. at close to 8%.

The markets in China and Turkey are expected to surge at 10% and 9% CAGRs, respectively, over the next ten years.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, the market saw a slump in 2020, with a growth rate of -2.4%.

“Integration of argan oil with skincare and cosmetic products to facilitate growth opportunities over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Moving towards Consolidation

As the argan oil market is fragmented with a number of players, manufacturers are expanding their market reach through increasing exports. They are also striving to strengthen their distribution networks by offering products through various sales channels such as modern retail, online stores, and specialty stores. Inspired Beauty Brands has partnered with retail specialty stores Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Target, Walgreens, Shoprite, and Kroger to increase its market share.

