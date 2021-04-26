Vasco Lourenço defends ongoing reforms “can end the armed forces once and for all” Armed Forces

The President of the 25 de Abril Association argues that the law reform underway in the defense sector can “put an end to the armed forces for good,” accusing the political power of recent years of ignorance.

Vasco Lourenço spoke between the Government of the National Defense Law and the Organic Law of the Armed Forces on the reform of the former arena of the Palace de Belém in during a meeting between the captains in April and young people with the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on Sunday Lisbon on the 47th anniversary of April 25th.

“I believe that one of the greatest failures of the Portuguese regime after April 25th is precisely the armed forces. In fact, the Assembly of the Republic will approve a change in the structure of the armed forces, which, in my opinion, aims to end the armed forces once and for all, ”said the Colonel.

Then the President of the 25 de Abril Association criticized “the political forces that were in power during those years”.

“As I’ve told you several times, they don’t know, they don’t want to know, and they are angry with those who know about national defense and the armed forces. They’re completely ignorant people, they just screw it up. They have destroyed the military situation, ”he criticized.

According to Vasco Lourenço, the political parties want to “turn the armed forces into civil servants”.

The government’s proposals to amend the National Defense Law and the Organic Law of the Armed Forces, approved by the Council of Ministers on the 8th of this month, centralize the competences of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (CEMGFA).

In March, the President of the Republic convened meetings of the State Council and the Supreme Council for National Defense to hear these two consultation bodies on this reform.

The Supreme Council for National Defense met on March 15 and issued a “favorable opinion” on the proposals to revise the National Defense Law and the Organic Basic Law of the Armed Forces Organization.

On February 26, the President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces expressed the vote at a ceremony at the Institute of the Military University: “This process will be successful, in a balance between boldness and common sense, assertiveness and participation, institutional staff for reinforcement and plasticity” without specifically talking about the intention to strengthen the competencies of CEMGFA.