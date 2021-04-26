Vaccines and Patents: (In) Compatible Realities? | opinion

Vaccination against Covid-19 is taking on an urgent character at different speeds in different countries of the world, with Brazil and Portugal reflecting this similarity.

In Brazil, three vaccines had been approved for emergencies by the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) by the first week of April: CoronaVac, developed by the pharmaceutical company Sinovac in collaboration with the Butantan Institute; Covishield, developed by the pharmaceutical company Serum Institute of India in collaboration with AstraZeneca / University of Oxford / Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Janssen COVID19 Vaccine, developed by the pharmaceutical company Janssen-Cilag. According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil had 340,776 deaths from coronavirus by the first week of April, with 13,193,205 confirmed cases. Only 23,776,730 doses of vaccine were administered to the population over the same period, which is roughly 10% of the population.

In Portugal, four vaccines against Covid-19 had been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by the first week of April: Pfizer / BioNTech, developed by BioNTech, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer; AstraZeneca, developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford; Moderna, developed by the modern pharmaceutical company in collaboration with the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases; and Janssen, developed by the European pharmaceutical subsidiary Johnson & Johnson. According to the Ministry of Health, 825,633 new cases have been confirmed in Portugal, resulting in 16,899 deaths in the same period (1st week of April) and 2,069,293 vaccines have already been administered, representing 14.36% of the population.

In this context, there is much discussion about the exclusive exploitation granted by patent law and possible solutions to overcome this exclusivity, such as the suspension of patent law or the granting of compulsory licenses to the state, vaccinations and Covid patents.

It should be noted that the patent law has a term of 20 years from the date of its application and grants the owner the exclusive right of its marketing during this period. Whether in Brazil or Portugal, the possibility of compulsory licensing of a patent is provided by law and does not affect the ownership of the patent, as the holder is granted non-exclusive remuneration for the compulsory grant of this license. Many use the term “patent infringement” to refer to compulsory licensing, but the term is inappropriate because it is what actually preserves the rights of the patent owner. There is only one mandatory and limited license to manufacture and market the object patented by a third party. It is important to make it clear that compulsory licensing is an exception and should generally not be used. This kind of radical intervention in the market should be avoided as much as possible, otherwise other problems may arise, e.g. B. International economic retaliation and the prevention of innovation.

The pharmaceutical industry strongly protects the rights conferred by a patent as it enables it to recover its investment in drug research and development. For these reasons, the protection of innovation cannot be neglected. Other ways need to be found to deal with the current health crisis by investing in industrial property specialists to expedite the audit and obtain the right, as well as the regulatory agencies responsible for authorizing manufacture, import and Marketing of vaccines and drugs are responsible speed up your analysis. It is also important to promote multinational agreements not only for the purchase of various immunizers and raw materials, but also for technology transfer to make the vaccine locally.

In our opinion, the massive production of the vaccine is a major challenge for the pharmaceutical industry and for the states themselves and for the people of their governments, which should come to agreements to ensure the cooperation of all economic actors in this task. The definition of the logistics of the vaccination itself to ensure the immunization of the population in a short period of time cannot be ignored either.

The authors write according to the new spelling agreement