U.S. Telestroke Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2021-2028||Abbott, GE Healthcare (a subsidiary of General Electric), VeeMed, swyMe, TeleSpecialists, American Well, InTouch Technologies

U.S. telestroke market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 9,837.17 million by 2028. Increasing approvals of telestroke devices by FDA is one of the major factors for the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. telestroke market are Abbott, GE Healthcare (a subsidiary of General Electric), VeeMed, swyMe, TeleSpecialists, American Well, InTouch Technologies, Inc. (a subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc.), iSchemaView, Inc., The General Hospital Corporation, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Providence Health & Services, Medical University of South Carolina, Lakewood Health System, Nebraska Medicine, CentraCare, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Rush Medical University Center, Penn Medicine, UCLA Health and Medtronic among others domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the telestroke market.

For instance,

In November 2020, TeleSpecialists has announced that they have successfully launched telestroke services for 200 hospitals. It is a milestone for the company as they have achieved such a feat within a span of seven years and it only took them a year to move from 100 to 200. This will help the company to increase their footprint U.S. and become a leader in neurology services provider.

In October 2020, VeeMed has announced the launch of their service, VeeClinic which is an innovative solution allowing the physicians to stay in touch with their patients with a help of a single click. In backward areas, they allow the patients to connect with the specialists virtually. This will help the company to expand their presence even in rural areas and increase their customer base which will bring in more revenues for them.

Scope of the U.S. Telestroke Market

Country based analysis of telestroke market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of component, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into hardware and software & services. On the basis of facilities service, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into on-site and remote. On the basis of care settings, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into mobile stroke units, intensive care units (ICUs), emergency departments (EDs), medical surgical units, and others. On the basis of deployment type, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. On the basis of stroke type, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into ischemic, hemorrhagic and transient ischemic attack (TIA). On the basis of application, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into pre-hospital and hospital care and additional applications. On the basis of end user, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into providers and patients. On the basis of distribution channel, U.S. telestroke market has been segmented into direct tenders, third party distribution and retail sales.

U.S. Telestroke Market Drivers:

Increasing approvals of telestroke devices by FDA is one of the major factors for the market growth.

Rising volume of patients suffering from strokes and the growing awareness to reduce the risk is driving the market growth. The competition in the market is getting severe as market players are expanding their presence, service and support for U.S. market. Instance, in September 2020, Abbott has announced their launch of Merlin 10.0, which is their remote system used for importing and managing information for the patients suffering from heart failures. It uses the CardioMEMS HF sensor system that allows the physicians to send their patients custom notifications. It has allowed the company to provide more personalised service to their customers which has increased their brand value.

The major factors driving the growth of the telestroke market is rising volume of patients suffering from strokes, increasing needs to reduce the risk of strokes, increasing approvals of telestroke devices by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and cost effectiveness of telestroke devices. Rising healthcare frauds and issues regarding insufficient reimbursement are the major restraints for telestroke market

Key Pointers Covered in U.S. Telestroke Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

