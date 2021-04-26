Two prisoners in Angola for selling anti-covid-19 vaccines to coronavirus foreigners

Angolan police arrested two nationals in Luanda, the capital of Angola, who were accused of selling Covid-19 vaccines to foreigners for 10,000 Kwanzas (12.5 euros).

The information appears in the National Police’s report on the public safety situation for the past 72 hours, indicating that the arrests, the first to be disclosed by the Angolan authorities, were the result of a public complaint.

According to the police, those involved sold the vaccines for 10,000 Kwanzas to foreign nationals who are not on the priority list of the national vaccination plan.

In addition to vaccines, the suspects are also accused of selling the vaccination card and proving the Covid-19 test in the amount of 5,000 Kwanzas (6.2 euros).

Angola has so far recorded 25,609 cases, 579 deaths and 23,092 cases of recovery from the disease.

The African country launched the National Vaccination Plan on March 2 this year, which aims to cover 6.4 million residents at risk of comorbidities aged 40 and over, as well as a population with continuous exposure by the end of the first semester, according to data released on Friday 456,349 people have already been vaccinated.