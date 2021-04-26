Transfection Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2028 || Mirus Bio LLC. , Promega Corporation , Polyplus Transfection and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The Transfection Market is growing with factors such as increasing occurrences of chronic diseases and growing demand of chimeric genes. Development of synthetic biology products also acts as a major factor for the growth of the market. Large-scale transfections used in clinical research and utilization of biopharmaceuticals in the production of proteins have also given a boom to the transfection market.

Major Market Key Players:

Mirus Bio LLC.

Promega Corporation

Polyplus Transfection

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lonza

MaxCyte, Inc.

Altogen Biosystems

SBS Genetech

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (A Subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Avanti Polar Lipids (A Subsidiary of Croda International Plc)

Transfection Market Developments

In October 2018, Thermofisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with the Symphogen in order to deliver quality workflow and innovative characterization for the development and discovery of advanced solutions. This collaboration accelerated the company’s research and development activities and allowed it to enhance the manufacturing and sales of advanced reagents and tools.

In October 2017, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) signed a licence agreement with the Ncardia. The company has signed the agreement for modifying the product portfolio of the company by the genetic manipulation techniques which incorporates transfection methodology. As Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. is continuously engaged in manufacturing of highly quality transfection reagent this agreement allowed the company to enhance its product sales.

