Traffic Monitoring Market 2027 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The Traffic Monitoring market report comprises of all the market shares and approaches of key players in the industry. This report provides an ideal window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The business report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the Traffic Monitoring marketing report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making.

Global traffic monitoring market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Traffic Monitoring market research report takes into account several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The market insights and analysis provided in this market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. This Traffic Monitoring business report is prepared by chewing over several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Aimil Ltd.; FLIR Systems, Inc; InnoSenT – Innovative Radar Sensor Technology; SWARCO; IBM Corporation; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; LG CNS; Indra Sistemas; Cubic Corporation; Iteris, Inc.; Cellint; Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd; Jenoptik AG; Q-Free; Citilog.; Lanner Electronics Incorporated; Garmin Ltd; TransCore; among others.

Global Traffic Monitoring Market: Segment Analysis

By Solutions

Traffic Analysis

Smart Surveillance Video Management Software Video Analytics Incident Detection Pedestrian Detection Facial Recognition Automatic Number Plate Recognition



By Hardware

Display Boards

Sensors Vehicle Detection Sensors Pedestrian Presence Sensors Speed Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Others

By Service

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization will drive the market growth

Rising government initiative to use traffic monitoring systems is also encouraging the market growth

Growing demand for real- time monitoring system will also enhance the market growth

They have the ability to traffic infractions will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the traffic monitoring will restrain the market growth

Dearth of standardized and uniform technologies will hamper the market

Key Developments in the Traffic Monitoring Market:

In April 2019, Rapid7 announced the acquisition of NetFort. This acquisition will help the company to improve its monitoring, visibility and analytics suite as hybrid cloud environments and will help them to serve better solutions to their customers. With this the company will be able to solidify their market position as well

In July 2017, Chubb systems announced the launch of their new surveillance camera solution which is specially designed for the increasing number of smart motorways. Television out Station (TVOS) is a system for the monitoring of all-weather traffic. They have the ability to provide high quality picture in ultra- low and zero light conditions

Key questions answered in the Global Traffic Monitoring Market report include:

What will be Traffic Monitoring market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Traffic Monitoring market?

Who are the key players in the world Traffic Monitoring industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Traffic Monitoring market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Traffic Monitoring industry?

