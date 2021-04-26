This year’s first super moon is already this Tuesday | astronomy

Ready for the first supermoon in 2021? It can already be seen this Tuesday. Although the moon reaches the full moon phase at dawn on Tuesday, it does not reach the point where it is closest to Earth until 4:22 p.m. on that day – and there it is even considered a super moon. As it is currently not visible in Portugal, the best time to see the phenomenon is shortly after 9pm (from Lisbon) after the moon is “born”. If the sky is not cloudy, a bigger moonlight can be considered. more intense than usual.

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is simultaneously in the full moon phase and at a distance of less than 110% of the perigee from the earth – the point in the orbit where the natural satellite is closest to the earth. The orbit of the moon (like that of the planets) is elliptical rather than circular and not always the same. If the moon is about 384,400 kilometers from Earth, a lunar perigee is between 356,000 and 360,000 kilometers from our planet.

On its website, the Lisbon Astronomical Observatory (OAL) has a summary of what will happen this Tuesday: At 4:32 a.m. (Lisbon time), the moon is in the full moon phase. About 12 hours later (at 4:22 p.m.) it will reach perigee, which is 357,378 kilometers from Earth – and thus officially becomes the super moon. On this day the moon rises at 9:06 p.m. “At this point, the moon will appear larger than usual not only because of the appearance of the super moon, but also because it is close to the horizon and is more magnified, which is just an optical illusion,” says the OAL. It should be added that the following day (Wednesday) the moon rises at 10:25 p.m. and continues to appear larger than usual.

Super moon of November 14, 2016 as seen from Serra do Caramulo Adriano Miranda

Máximo Ferreira, astronomer and director of the Astronomy Park Centro Ciência Viva de Constância, suggests to the PUBLIC that the best time to see this super moon will be after 9pm on Tuesday. For this reason, the Ciência Viva Center of Constância will broadcast a live broadcast on its Facebook page from 9 p.m. “We will observe the moon live – regardless of what the telescope records – or a power point that we will turn into a video,” he says. “We will observe the moon, align the telescope and take the picture.”

The astronomer suggests that anyone who has the opportunity to photograph the moon at a certain magnification should also make this recording. Then you can save these pictures and compare them with those of the next supermoon in May. “This can only be seen when done with some extension. Looking unarmed is not very easy, nor do we have a visual memory from one month to the next to compare the two super moons later. “Finally, the two super moons (from April and May) can be compared with the future full moons.

But who doesn’t have the equipment to watch the moon, what will they see? “You will essentially notice the moonlight. It’s more intense, ”says Máximo Ferreira. The astronomer advises looking at the moonlight and the way the area is lit. “It is as if the moon were a mirror that looks bigger on closer inspection and reflects the sunlight more strongly. This makes the moonlight considerably more intense than with the other full moons that are not so close to us.”

Why super pink moon?

In the last few days’ news, this moon has been characterized as the “pink super moon”. Máximo Ferreira says that this was an expression created by the Americans that later began to adapt and spread to other areas. The astronomer says that North American Indians, especially those on the east coast, gave a name to all the full moons of the year – for example, the full moon in May was the moon of flowers. “Then around 1930 there was an American almanac that started making this collection, and it is known that this April is the pink moon because it is time for some creeping plants, a type of moss, to appear . [com flores] Pink. “Recently, this phrase was adapted to the super moon, which takes place in April.

Therefore, the term “pink super moon” does not refer to the color of our natural satellite. “The moon is always white and every color in our atmosphere is not that of the moon,” emphasizes Máximo Ferreira.

Then, on May 26th, we will have the second and final super moon of 2021. According to the OAL, this will be cheaper to observe than that of April. In this May super moon, the perigee and full moon moments are 9:25 hours ago (April is almost 12 hours). When it reaches perigee, it will be 357,311 kilometers from Earth, slightly closer than the April supermoon, which will be 357,378 kilometers long.

For now, it is hoped that cloudy skies won’t spoil Tuesday’s observations.