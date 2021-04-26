The Porto Summit and the Future of Social Europe Opinion

The Portuguese Presidency of the European Union, which takes place this semester, has made strengthening social Europe a priority. This political option reveals a certain vision about the future of the European project and will have a significant impact on the way that future is built.

The social summit in Porto at the end of the first week of May will be a decisive step on this path. A commitment to this endeavor is sought by the various Member States in order to ensure the involvement of European institutions, regional and local authorities and the social partners. With the mobilizing leadership of the Portuguese government, a point of no return is to be achieved for the affirmation of social Europe.

The journey, begun in Gothenburg in 2017, will continue as Member States and European institutions came together to proclaim the European Pillar of Social Rights. In a continent still shaken by the response to the financial and budgetary crisis of 2008/2011, the European Union (EU) proposed abandoning the austerity measures that had shaped its practice for the past decade.

The European project launched in the post-war period to build a collective future of peace, democracy and economic prosperity will not live if it is unable to achieve social progress. Indeed, the goal of social progress linked to the promotion of full employment is enshrined in the Lisbon Treaty. According to the latest Eurobarometer data, the vast majority of Europeans would like the Union to do more to promote social cohesion and equal opportunities.

We live in contradictions that have to be overcome. The European social model of which we are so proud creates a sense of well-being that is unparalleled in any other area in the world. At the same time, more than 90 million Europeans are at risk of poverty, including one in five children, with devastating consequences for their prospects in life. We live in a severe demographic crisis, but we enable more than 10% of young people to be unemployed and outside the education and training system. We proclaim gender equality, but live with an unjustifiable wage inequality between men and women. The number of homeless people in Europe has increased over the past decade. This is the most explosive facet of a widespread housing access crisis.

The realignment of the priorities that the Portuguese Presidency intends to consolidate aims to respond to these and other issues. Finally, we have an action plan to implement the European Pillar of Social Rights, which was presented by the European Commission in March. It has ambitious goals, some of which have been quantified: ensuring full employment, ie 78% of Europeans between 20 and 64 years of age have a job; ensure that 60% of adults attend training every year; Lift at least 15 million people out of poverty by 2030.

In implementing this action plan, the Commission has taken initiatives that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. Among other things, three proposals for new European directives (on reasonable minimum wages in the EU, on the rights of workers on digital platforms and wage transparency) or on the European guarantee for children.

With the Porto Social Summit, Portugal is indelibly associated with the most generous goal of the European project, which is to ensure social progress for the benefit of all.

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention