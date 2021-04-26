The planet on the edge of the abyss Opinion

All nations and individuals have a responsibility to preserve the planet, and they must do infinitely more than before to prevent global warming from having even more devastating effects on the natural ecosystems that affect large populations and their economies. The increasingly frequent and intense examples of meteorological phenomena such as large heat waves, persistent periods of drought, flood rain, storms or landslides are a very serious alarm signal.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres did not cut the drama when he confirmed at the recent Earth Day Summit that the world is on the brink of abyss. Perhaps an even bigger dose of drama is needed to alert the world’s conscience, which is too linked to hyperconsumerism.

The European Union, which has been a beacon in the fight against climate change, at the suggestion of the Portuguese Presidency, has managed to achieve an important commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, a goal that António Costa’s government had already defined as an ambitious target to be announced as the first Member State in line with supporters of the United Nations.

The goal of achieving CO2 neutrality, which is one of the central commitments of the Paris Agreement, means that natural ecosystems such as soils, seas and forests can absorb more greenhouse gases than those that human activities enter the atmosphere that only in the face of a radical change in production and consumption habits will be possible.

However, this is a problem for all countries, not just a few, and it is not enough that the European Union has made green growth one of its top priorities for the United States and China to agree on the need to tackle climate change Great efforts are being made to promote green growth in Africa, the continent where population growth will accelerate most in the coming decades.

As the young activist Greta Thurnberg said in an Earth Day video: “We can deceive others and even ourselves, but we do not deceive nature.”

So the battle is far from over. All major polluters must work harder and invest much more to achieve these goals, and developing countries must adapt to the needs of the environment, stimulated by hopes for better living conditions. It is clear that major polluters have a special and much greater responsibility, starting with China, followed by the United States, Russia, India, Japan, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Iran, just to make the top ten call. But the rest of the world cannot be left out. And it’s not a good sign that Asia’s current economic recovery is heavily based on fossil fuels.

The question is whether we are still on time and whether António Guterres’ searing appeal will be enough to reverse what he calls an “existential threat” in a world “on the edge of the abyss” because it did not do what was necessary. that is, to avoid exceeding the 1.5-degree mark of a temperature rise relative to the pre-industrial age, which would have dramatic consequences for the planet and humanity, and there isn’t much left to touch that line in red.

As the young activist Greta Thurnberg said in a video on Earth Day: “We can deceive others and even ourselves, but we do not deceive nature.”

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention