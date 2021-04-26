The municipalization of Águas de Paredes can cost between 22.5 and 133 million euros water supply

Paredes municipality wants to follow in Mafra’s footsteps and save the water supply and sanitation concession. On the other side is a company from the same group, Be Water, which last year in this municipality in the Lisbon metropolitan area gave up the six-year contract in exchange for almost 26 million euros. In Paredes, however, the concession wouldn’t end until 2035, and the company refuses to accept the € 22.5 million approved by the municipality and already deposited with the bank, and asks € 133 million in court if it needs to give up its operation.