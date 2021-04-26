The IQ factor and the silent erosion of democracy opinion

If that “IQ” meant IQ, it would be a good sign. If that were the case, Portugal would certainly be at the top of European countries in terms of its level of development. but that is not the point. The “I” of this IQ refers to “Indications” and the “Q” is the capital letter of the word “Who”. This means that the most important decision criterion is “Who is showing” (IQ). The 1974-1975 celebration of freedom seemed to toss the culture of favor, dependence on the community, and submissiveness in the trash can of history. However, it did not take long for the gaps between organizations in different areas of the labor market to give rise to new abuses, proto-fascism and harassment of various forms. Protocol democracy has gained ground, and therein lies the importance of the “IQ factor,” which is, so to speak, the discretion of the fittest.

We already know that the wedge (or “please”) is an ancient “institution” inscribed in Portuguese culture. During the Estado Novo, such a practice was the mirror of a society that was out for fatalistic fate and submitted to those who had influence and power. I remember one of the first times I hitchhiked to Lisbon with someone in the mid-1960s who spoke to Dona Maria, Doctor Salazar’s well-known housekeeper, to facilitate access to a public job for a family member Administration. That time was not missed and April 25th opened the doors of hope to a democratic Portugal where everything would change. It was a short-lived sol, however. The current process of the erosion of democracy takes place on different levels (according to a study by ICS / ISCTE-IUL, only 10% believe that we live in a “full democracy”, Expresso newspaper, 04/23/2021). However, besides the political system, the root of the problem lies in society itself and its organizations. While the old practice of “asking” had a benevolent and resigned attitude, guided by the humility of ordinary and honorable people, the new submissiveness is the reversal of the arrogance that has subsided in the interstices of society and in many of its institutions of reference .

Recruitment laws and regulations have been created for professional careers, namely in public administration, which impose more or less detailed requirements on the candidate, to be determined on the basis of his earnings. In the public service sector, the assessment of merit requires the appointment of juries – supposedly neutral and qualified – guaranteed by public notices published in Diário da República. All of this reflects democratic maturity. Democracy has been institutionalized, but as the author of the “iron law of oligarchy” (Robert Michels) advocated more than a century ago, “from a certain moment in its development, democracy makes a movement of setback”. Indeed, the ongoing metamorphosis is becoming more and more evident today not only in managerial positions, but also in the daily life of jobs and services. The fact is that this institutionalization and its formalism are as refined as their nature turns out to be more and more “fake”. In other words, in the protocol we are very zealous and advanced, while in practice we are often guided by falsehood, cynicism and falsehood disrespect in different economic sectors, in private services (large companies, schools, IPSS, schools, associations) and in SMEs, in which intensive and cheap labor is the main factor for competitiveness, the cult of the boss stands out, it seems to work as therapy to appease the psychological demons and inferiority complexes of small despots, whose mediocrity is obscured by the constant compliments that they received from their entourage of unconditional followers.

In the past few decades we have opened numerous highways and SCUTs, usually with tolls that are subject to a toll. But the greatest highway opened and widened within the institutions without paying any tribute was that of careerism and cacique. There are undoubtedly good examples of executives, service directors, business or sports managers who lead the group by example through dialogue, value merit and loyalty, which are fundamental factors in a cohesive and competitive organization. Unfortunately, situations of arrogance and abuse have multiplied, which, coupled with the vulnerability of subordinates, increases the dependency, followerism, and abusive behavior of managers who do not know what leadership is (let alone exercise it).

When I speak of a sector that I know well, it is sadly found that higher education institutions are no longer references and examples to be followed in relation to transparency, meritocracy, the defense of human values ​​and critical thinking. A few years ago I wrote a text in this newspaper with a provocative title (“Os lambe-cus”, PÚBLICO, October 26, 2016), which cost me some animal hatred, which was clearly visible in the silence and appearance of some acquaintances. Although the criticism in this text did not have a specific addressee, some later reactions showed me that there were ultimately several without knowing it. The universities that have surrendered to the securities market and the quantitative logic of academic productivity have largely given up internal democracy and collegiality, driven by RJIES. A 2018 study by researchers from the University of Évora on “bullying” at work (published in this newspaper) already found that 75% of those surveyed were “victims of at least one psychological or bullying situation at work”. The higher education segment is the most serious in this matter (Jornal PÚBLICO, 08/12/2018).

In a society where awe, protocol, and salamalek have taken the place of frontality and exchange of views, we cannot be surprised that democratic ideology and human values ​​are finally being replaced by the logic of prosecution and the culture of the bow

The increasing segmentation of the labor market has contributed to creating new abysmal divisions, not only between classes, between elite and people, between rich and poor, between North and South etc., but also between bosses and subordinates, who may even be ” Colleagues “who work and live in the same area of ​​work every day, also in the academic world. Universities have become segregating organizations that embrace and encourage the insecurity and submission (if not the objective exploitation) of many young academics and teachers embarking on (or dreaming of) their careers. It is true that the logic of college massification coexists with the reproduction of inequalities, but its elitist character has been reconfigured. A large number of new graduates and graduates are on the way to precariat and proletarianization, while the “elite” of the university have defined themselves in a privileged little “click” made up of those who, in due course, quickly become the top of theirs Goals have achieved careers and soon installed, close the door behind you and monopolize power and status.

Conversely, the obstacles to the renewal of the academic elite and the strengthening of internal democracy have their impotence to promote transformative elites that are able to think the country beyond the technocratic sphere and the electoral and immediate calculus. The game of parallel powers that undermines the institutions is the main fuel of bureaucratic systems in which everyone is mistaken and believes or pretends to believe their duty is done. In a society where awe, protocol and salamalek took the place of frontality and exchange of ideas, we cannot be surprised that democratic ideology and human values ​​are finally replaced by the logic of the accusation, the culture of the arch and the opening become space for a new “witch hunt” aimed at those who have not resigned.

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention