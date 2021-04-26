The latest study conducted by Fact.MR reveals that the global men’s bicycle market will witness a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022). Global demand for men’s bicycle is influenced by factors such as advancements in designs, and the introduction of advanced and high performance bicycles. In addition, governments in various countries are promoting and encouraging the adoption of bicycle in order to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emission. For decades, bicycles have been a sustainable mode of transportation that come with benefits of price, health and environmental. Nonetheless, bicycles may not be the best option when it comes to long distance travelling due to its inherent functional limitations. Gasoline powered vehicles have an upper-edge over bicycles in terms of efficiency and performance, which, in turn, is acting a major impediment to the growth of the global men’s bicycle market. Most consumers use bicycles as an exercise tool and therefore, the availability of a wide range workout equipment is curbing bicycle sales globally. Moreover, continuous expansion of cities, which is resulting in longer travelling time from home to shopping center or home to workplace is perhaps making the use of bicycles unrealistic for transportation.

Global Men’s Bicycle Market: Key Projections

Based on products, the hybrid bicycles segment is projected to remain highly attractive during the assessment period. In terms of revenue, the segment currently commands for more than 37% share of the global market. In addition, the hybrid bicycles segment is anticipated to cross a market valuation of US$ 9,600 Mn by the end of 2022, reflecting a steady CAGR.

Between 2017 and 2022, the market for men’s bicycle in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to exhibit an impressive growth rate. This is primarily due to the increasing urgency to check air pollution levels in various APEJ countries, which is resulting in higher adoption of bicycles in the region. Meanwhile, demand for men’s bicycle in North America is also expected to surge over the next couple of years as consumers shift towards more eco-friendly modes of transportation.

Based on technology, the conventional men’s bicycle segment will continue to outperform the electric men’s bicycle segment during the forecast period. The former currently represents more than two-third revenue share of the global market. By 2022-end, the conventional men’s bicycle segment is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 20,400 Mn.

Based on price range, the mid-range segment is expected retain its dominant position over the assessment period. Demand for mid-range priced men’s bicycle is significantly high. The mid-range segment currently commands for close to 60% revenue share of the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the independent outlet segment is expected account for a considerable contribution to the global men’s bicycle market revenues in 2017 and beyond. The independent outlet segment is projected to reflect a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Competition Tracking

Some of the leading companies operating in the global market for men’s bicycle includeTrek Bicycle Corporation, Youngone Corporation, Accell Group N.V., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., and Tandem Group plc.