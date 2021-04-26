The European pillar of social rights. How can the EU be made fairer? | State of the nation

The 20 principles

There are 20 principles of the European Pillar of Social Rights that set out the strategy for a fairer and wider European Union. In one of the great moments of the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union, the social summit planned for May 7th and 8th in Porto aims to translate the principles into properly planned concrete measures.

Three goals by 2030

Gender differences in employment

In%, 2019

Degree of adult participation in school

In%, 2019

woman man

Lifelong learning is one of the principles of the European social pillar. The European average of adults, men or women with school attendance is still below 15%. Portugal is still below the European average.

In almost all countries, adult women have a higher attendance at school than men – there are even exceptions in Switzerland, North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

In Sweden, a country where the number of adults studying in school is higher, the difference in the ratio between men and women is large: 42.9% of women continue to have a lifelong education, while this figure is at Men is 26.1%.

Number of young people who do not work or study

In the EU (28) between 15 and 24 years in%

Differences in minimum wages show a Europe with different speeds. Nevertheless, they manage to show the difference between inside and outside the EU through the minimum amount paid in Serbia, Albania and Montenegro, well below the European average. The three countries are currently applying to enter the EU.

Minimum wages in EU countries

In euros, 2021

≥242.52 to 400.88 ≥400.88 to 568.25 ≥568.25 to 632.5 ≥632.5 to 944.29



≥944.29 to 1604.1 ≥1604.1 to 2021.93 No data

Gender unemployment

Between 15 and 74 years of age in the EU (28)

Average annual income in the EU

Countries where more people are at risk of the poverty line. The heading refers to the value of the average annual income of 60% of the population in 2019 in euros

≥1636 to 2860 ≥2860 to 4899 ≥4899 to 8440 ≥8440 to 13,728



≥13,728 to 15,187 ≥15,187 to 24,755 No data