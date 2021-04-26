The Danger of Exclusive MEPs Editorial

Under the honorable virtue of stepping up the fight against corruption, the chairman of the CDS has thrown a dangerous trap in the debate: “We admit to reviewing the regime that obliges the exclusivity of MPs and we give the restriction of mandates to “said Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos amid promises of stricter rules for judges, longer statute of limitations or classification of the crime of illegal enrichment, including the accumulation of income from sources other than the exercise of the representative of the nation. With regard to the limitation of mandates, there can now be wide room for discussion, and there will certainly be room for reasonable and enriching arguments. As for the exclusivity of MPs, the CDS chairman’s proposal is dangerous and impoverishes democracy.