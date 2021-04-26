Surgical Robots Market Share, Size, Trends 2021 – Segments worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors| | Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, TransEnterix Surgical

DBMR published a new study on the Global Surgical Robots Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. Surgical Robots Market 2020 Report considers important aspects of the market that consist of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Surgical Robots industry. A transparent market research method has been accomplished here with the right tools and techniques which turns this Surgical Robots market research report into the world-class. This report also provides a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. The key market factors which will affect the Surgical Robots market share, key regions, and major vendor’s studies in the report.

The first documented use of a robot-assisted surgery occurred in 1985, when the PUMA 560 robotic surgical arm which was used in very delicate neurosurgical biopsy and non-laparoscopic surgery. This surgery has led to the first laparoscopic procedure involving a robotic system a cholecystectomy in 1987. 1990 is marked as the year when AESOP system, the first system got the approval by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for its endoscopic procedure. In 2000, the Da Vinci surgical system became the first robotic surgery system approved by FDA for general laparoscopic surgery. The future of robots-assisted surgery is nearly as promising as the humans are inventing the better ways of accomplishing the delicate medical procedures. The rising ageing population, rising case of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the main drivers for global surgical robots market. Global surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Surgical Robots Market Report are

Intuitive Surgical,

Accuray Incorporated

Stryker

MEDTRONIC

Smith & Nephew

THINK Surgical, Inc

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Verb Surgical Inc

Auris Health, Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Restoration Robotics

….

By Type, By Application, By End User

Global Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

Global surgical robots market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, brands and application.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received a FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In March 2018, Auris Surgical Robotics has got FDA Clearance for Monarch Platform which is a flexible robotic endoscopic platform. The initial aim of the Monarch platform will be for treating the lung cancer along with the FDA clearance for the usage of device in the therapeutic and diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures. This approval helped the company to launch the products across U.S.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery and others. General surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In April 2017, Intuitive Surgical announced that the new Da Vinci X Surgical System received a CE mark approval in Europe. The da Vinci X System will help in offering the surgeons and hospitals with the access to some of the most advanced robotic-assisted surgery technology at a lower cost. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Surgical Robots market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Surgical Robots market, By Product Type (Instruments, Robotic Systems, Accessories and Services), Brands (DA Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA, Others), Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy, Others)

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Surgical Robots Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Surgical Robots Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Surgical Robots Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

