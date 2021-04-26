Subsidized unemployed have to look for jobs personally again Coronavirus

From this Tuesday, the subsidized unemployed will have to actively look for work again, even if this implies their trip to companies or employment offices. This is one of the main tasks of the unemployed and failure to do so can lead to the suspension of benefits.

Since mid-January, when the development of the Covid-19 pandemic spiraled out of control, the government decided to stop active job search as it implied the displacement of the unemployed, but maintaining the obligation for people to keep searching for Working remotely (e.g. replying to advertisements or sending application emails), similar to what we did in 2020.

The government now understands that “the evolution of the pandemic situation” and the “epidemiological reality in Portugal” no longer justify this suspension and that normal rules will apply again from Tuesday 27 April.

“In this context, there is no need to maintain the suspension of the obligation to fulfill the obligation to actively search for work as well as its demonstration in front of the public employment office when it comes to trips on site (…) by the recipients of unemployment benefit”, it says in the decree published on Monday in Diário da República and signed by the Secretary of State for Labor and Vocational Training, Miguel Cabrita.

“Likewise, it is not necessary to continue the suspension of calls for collective meetings in personal format as part of the measures provided for in the personal employment plan without the candidate being penalized for not appearing for the calls. Even if these have already been hand-issued or delivered, sessions in a non-personal format are preferred where possible, ”he adds.

According to the latest report by the Resource Commission of the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP), enrollment cancellations for subsidized unemployed people were reduced by 53.5% in 2020 for failing to meet the obligations provided in the law.

In 2020, employment centers canceled 1,892 subsidies, roughly 1% of the total – well below the 3.2% cancellation rate in 2019.

The measures taken to respond to the pandemic justify this withdrawal, as we read in the report: “Compulsory restraint that becomes an extension of the justifications for non-compliance with the obligations of the subsidized unemployed and, in and of itself, the successive emergencies that have continued throughout the year be the cause of this decline.

The lack of participation in the employment service was the main reason for the cancellations (68%), followed by the lack of participation in the places where the unemployed were referred by the employment offices (9%) and the lack of control in the employment measures (9%) ). “It should be noted that in view of the pandemic, many interventions have been carried out remotely, namely the use of digital platforms in order to avoid the personal presence of users on the services,” underlines the Resources Commission.

In March, the IEFP’s employment centers had 432,851 unemployed people – the highest level since 2017 – of which 241,263 were subsidized.