Start of the year with higher anti-covid spending than at the start of the public finances pandemic

The second wave of the pandemic prompted the state to spend the first quarter of the year on extraordinary measures to combat the effects of the crisis, 57% higher than in the first three months after the Covid-19 hit the country Signs of the greater effort required of public finances earlier this year.

According to the data published by the Ministry of Finance on Monday on the execution of the budget by the public administrations by March, the total expenditure on extraordinary measures to support businesses and families in the first quarter of 2021 was 2058 million euros. This figure far exceeds the costs that Finance posted last year between April and June at the time of the first strict restrictions in Portugal. At that time, these expenses amounted to 1,310 million euros.

The acceleration in anticovid spending has now mainly occurred from February, and in March it hit a new monthly maximum of € 923 million, according to Finance. Last year, the month of 570.1 million euros was the month in which anticovid spending recorded the highest value.

The months of February and March of this year were those when very strict containment measures were again in place in a scenario of worsening health. This has automatically led to an increase in the number of companies using public support to counteract the forced cessation of activities. The growth in spending compared to 2020 also shows that a greater number of support options are available at this point in time.

In particular, the funding underscores the development of support for companies responsible for 1182 million euros in the first quarter, of which 649 million was earmarked for labor costs (273 million euros for simplified dismissal, 230 million for extraordinary support for gradual resumption of the activity and 147 million for the extraordinary incentive for standardization). With the companies, the state spent 533 million euros on the Apoiar.pt program. Some of this support did not exist in the first few months of the pandemic.

“This support for business reached 84% of spending in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of around 150% over the 2020 monthly average,” said Finance.

In terms of spending on social security support, 804 million euros were booked in the first quarter of this year, which means that during this period 42% of the spending was spent for the whole of 2020.

This acceleration in extraordinary expenditures contributed significantly to the fact that total primary expenditures (excluding interest) of the state grew by 6.5% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period in the previous year. Together, the decline in sales of 6% led to a Expansion of the deficit to 2255 million euros (in public accounts). There was still a surplus in public accounts in Q1 2020, which was still having very little impact from the pandemic.

When the government unveiled the stability program on April 15, the government revised its forecast for the budget deficit (in national accounts), which rose to 4.5% despite a decrease from 5.7% in 2020. For the remainder of this year it will be necessary to significantly slow down anti-covidity spending and quickly regain tax revenue. However, everything will depend on how the pandemic develops.