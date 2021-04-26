Serological examination: 15.5% of the population had antibodies against the coronavirus Covid-19 in March

Less than a sixth of the population living in Portugal – 15.5% – had specific antibodies to the new coronavirus in Portugal at the end of March, which were transmitted through natural infection and vaccination. This shows the preliminary results of the second phase of the National Serological Examination Survey published this Monday by the National Institute of Health, Doctor Ricardo Jorge (Insa).

“The prevalence of specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the population between the ages of 1 and 80 living in Portugal was 15.5%, 13.5% were transmitted through infections,” said insa, coordinator of this survey carried out in partnership with the National Association of Clinical Laboratories, the Portuguese Association of Clinical Analysts, in addition to the National Health Service hospitals.

The preliminary results of the second phase of the national serological survey, which analyzed a sample of 8463 people residing in Portugal and recruited between February 2 and March 31, show that the estimated seroprevalence in young people under the age of 20 and is younger in children up to one year of age it is not inferior to that of adults. The presence of antibodies is higher in the adult working age population than in the 70 to 79 year old group.

The sample had one limitation – it did not include older people over 80 years of age – but it did include a small percentage of people who had acquired antibodies through vaccination. In this last group, “the proportion of people with specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 stated 74.9%, a value that rose to 98.5% if only people were taken into account who received two doses at least seven days ago have been vaccinated ”, says o Insa.

These estimates, he warns, “need to be interpreted with caution given the small number of people vaccinated” included in the sample from the second phase of the survey. In any case, “they confirm the expected effect of increasing the population’s immunity to SARS-CoV-2 while the vaccination program is being carried out”.

By region, the north, Lisbon and the Tajo Valley, the center and the Alentejo were the ones with the highest seroprevalence.

In the first phase of the national serological examination, which was carried out between May 21 and July 8 last year, with a much smaller sample (2301 participants were recruited from 96 collection points in seven clinical pathology laboratories and 18 public hospitals) an estimated total seroprevalence of 2.9% of the population living in Portugal, with no significant differences between regions and age groups.

The results of this second phase of the survey are in line with those of a study published two weeks ago that estimated that 13% of the Portuguese population would have antibodies to the new coronavirus on March 17 after being naturally infected. The percentage rose to 17% when people who were vaccinated at the time were included.

This study, titled Covid-19 Longitudinal Serological Panel, analyzed the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in blood samples taken between March 1 and March 17 in mainland Portugal and the islands in a sample of 2,172 People, including 156 who were vaccinated by the end of February and 264 who had discovered antibodies to the new coronavirus in an earlier study in September and October 2020.

The coordinator of both studies, Bruno Silva-Santos, researcher and deputy director of the Institute for Molecular Medicine (IMM) João Lobo Antunes, expressed the view to Lusa that “this vaccination is the only way in useful time to achieve group immunity “Which is essential to return to normal.

“It is too slow a process without vaccination,” he said, stressing that only 13% of the population will have achieved immunity “naturally” after a year from the onset of the pandemic and two general interventions. If the national immunization schedule goes smoothly, with “doses available” and “normal compliance”, group immunity could be achieved in Portugal in September with 75% of the population protected from Covid-19, he estimated.