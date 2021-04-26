RFID Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players and more, Forecast 2026 RFID Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period 2026

RFID is an acronym for “radio frequency identification” and relates to a technique in which digital data embedded in RFID tags or smart tags is discovered by a viewer via radio waves. RFID is identical to barcoding in that the tag or label data is detected by a machine that stores the data in a database. However, RFID has several benefits over schemes that use barcode tracking software. Most remarkable is that the RFID tag data could be read outside of the field of view, while the barcodes should be connected with an optical scanner.

Global RFID market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to deployment of RFID in production facilities, safety & authentication implementation and increase government policies.

With the wide ranging RFID market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global RFID Market are Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.

Segmentation : Global RFID Market

By Products

Tags

Readers

Software

By Tags

Wafer Size

200mm

300mm

Others

Tag Type

Passive RFID

Active RFID

Frequency

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Active Ultra-High Frequency

Application

Agriculture

Animal Tracking

Farm Automation

Food Traceability

Cold Chain

Others

Commercial Advertising

Industrial Material Management

IT Asset Tracking

Kiosk

Laundry

Jewelry Tracking

Others

Transportation

Car Clickers

Road Tolling

Automotive Ignition Systems

Intelligent Transportation System

Parking Management

Others

Healthcare

Laboratory Management

Patients Management

Waste Management

Drugs Management

Equipment Management

Other

Logistic and Supply Chain

Postal and Courier

Asset Tracking

Freight Tracking System

Container Tracking

Others

Aerospace

Baggage Tracking

Flyable Parts Tracking

Materials Management

Lifetime Traceability

MRO

Others

Defense

Border Security

Weapon Movement Tracking

Soldier Movement Tracking

Others

Retail

Apparel

Jewelry

Others

Security and Access Control

Access Control

Counterfeiting and Theft Control/Prevention

Passport

Others

Sports

Form Factor

Button

Card

Implants

Key Fob

Label

Paper Tickets

Wristband

Others

Screw

Tie Wrap

Boltable

Shackle

Cinch

Sling

Embeddable

Eyelet

Push

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Others

Rubber

Ceramic

Silicon

By End User

Industrial

Transportation

Retail

Consumer Package Goods

Healthcare

Education

Others

Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, PervasID declares the release of its new Multi-Ranger product. The company that previously this year provided $1.87 million for the Series Funding created the first 99% + accurate multi-functional RFID reader to address stock issues for retailers. In order for RFID technology to bring actual benefits to distributors, it must push revenues, offer enhanced operating effectiveness and boost income while needing small expenditure. The market share has increased subsequently with the launch of the latest product and increasing the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2018, Marchi Engenharia has announced the implementation of the latest brand of radio frequency identification tools under the brand name Via Onda. The M-ID40 module and antennas were the first instruments the company has constructed to enter the industry. The Via Onda reader is intended to monitor car and individual’s entry, stock handling, restaurant, and hospital design, crash safety of freight cars and pedestrian trampling, and inventory of products. This product launch has extended the company’s brand range and boosted its market share.

Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the RFID market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of RFID Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on RFID market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the RFID market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in RFID market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

