A new report by Fact.MR estimated the global kids bicycle market to exhibit a moderate expansion during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Revenues from sales of kids’ bicycles across the globe will account for nearly US$ 18,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Navigating the kids bicycle market has always remained a challenging task. Parents across the globe focus on rendering their kids with a great introduction of cycling world, especially while providing the kids with their first bicycle. For kids who face problems while racing bicycles, parents get concerned about selecting bikes, and demand for safety, and comfort, along with the bike being competitive and cost-effective. Cycling provides a number of health benefits, which is another factor driving adoption. A slew of brands pertaining to kids bicycles have been introduced to the market, which include Pinnacle, Frog, and Islabikes, with improved performance, and appearances. This is further attracting interest of children, thereby driving sales of kids’ bicycles. Kids are more likely observed to own a bicycle, compared to any other age group. These factors are expected to impact expansion of the global kids bicycle market.

However, a gradual decline has been witnessed in the number of children having access, or owning a bicycle over the past couple of years. In addition, parents are cautious about letting their kids to cycle on busy roads, and are anxious in selecting and maintaining the bicycle. This factor is expected to deter the adoption and practice of cycling. It is essential to nurture an intrinsic enthusiasm in children about “cycling is fun”, and encourage them a bit for cycling. For same reasons, the bicycle industry as well as the government have been taking responsibilities to improve and promote the ever-lasting trend of cycling in kids. One of the latest trend observed in the global market for kids’ bicycle is that parents are persuading their children that a bicycle is an enjoyable and accessible way of family mobility.

6 Key Future Prospects of Global Kids Bicycle Market