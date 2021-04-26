Retail Transparent Display Market is expected to witnessing Massive CAGR of 40.2% in the forecast period 2027 Retail Transparent Display Market is segmented on the basis of product, display size, resolution, technology and retail application

Retail automation operates as a fully automatic retail stores with the integrations of software. It has changed the traditional retail stores as it is more efficient since it consumes less time in purchasing. The rise in purchasing power globally is increasing the demand for automation in retail stores. Consumers can browse the products using a touchscreen interface and can select the product of their choice to proceed to pay for it using debit or credit card and then the products are automatically dispensed through a system either by a robotic arm or gravity fed drop system.

Global retail automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.97% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the growth in the need for business automation and insights, increase in the demand for centralized controlling and monitoring platform. It has cost advantage and ensures a productive environment and helps the business to increase the margins which is driving the market growth.

With the wide ranging Retail Automation market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global retail automation market are Datalogic S.p.A., First Data Corporation, FUJITSU, Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp., Pricer AB, Posiflex Technology, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, KUKA AG, Olea Kiosks Inc., inMarket, POS Company, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Fametech Inc., SeePoint, LLC, Simbe Robotics, Inc., Arkrobot.com, GreyOrange pte ltd. among others.

Segmentation : Global Retail Automation Market

By Component

Hardware

Barcode Scanner

Vending Machines

e-POS Systems

Self-Scan Checkout systems

Others

Software

Supply Chain and Inventory management software

Workforce management software

Retails Apps and online store applications

By Type

Point of Sales

Interactive Kiosk

Self-Checkout System

Barcode and RFID

Electronic Shelf Labels

Cameras

Autonomous Guided Vehicle

Automatic Storage and Retrieval System

Automated Conveyor

Warehouse Robotics

Others

By Implementation

On-Store Premise

On-Warehouse

By End User

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Apparels

Consumer Electronics

Gadgets

Quick-Service Restaurants

Automotive

Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations

Hospitality

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Toshibha Global Commerce Solutions showcased their latest technology for the retail industry that enhances customer experiences which will ultimately drive the profit margins of the company.

In January 2018, Datalogic S.p.A. has extensively displayed their new products and solutions for the retail industry which will increase the product life, improve charging reliability, eliminations of charging adapters and many others which will maximize the efficiency and productivity of the retail vendors.

Country Level Analysis

The Retail Automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Retail Automation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Retail Automation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Retail Automation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Retail Automation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Retail Automation market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

