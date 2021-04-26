Reference Thermometer Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Reference thermometer refers to a very excess precision temperature sensors as it resistance value changes with the variations in the temperature. It is very accurate, stable as well as very reliable. They are calibrated to UKAS standards for providing highest precision. These thermometers have the ability to work in danger areas without causing any harm to the environment due to which they are observed to be highly reliable for various hazard-prone areas and industries. Reference thermometer is also used in the medical industry along with other industries.

Global reference thermometer market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rise in manufacturing activities in the developed and developing countries is major factor which is expected to drive the growth of the market

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global reference thermometer market are WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG., Fluke Corporation, Thermco Products Inc., Dostmann Electronic GmbH, ThermoProbe Inc., Isothermal technology Limited, AccuMac Corporation, ThermoWorks, CHINO Corporation, Eurolec Instrumentation Ltd., Gometrics S.L., Additel and FLIR Systems Inc., among others.

Segmentation : Global Reference Thermometer Market

By Device Type

Handheld

Desktop

By Application

Industrial

Medical

Research and Development

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Market:

In November 2018, Endress+Hauser have launched the iTHERM TrustSens TM37x compact thermometer for food & beverage and life sciences industries. It enables the continuous and traceable monitoring through which the companies can ensure their product safety by reducing risk and cost. The iTHERM TrustSens TM37x compact thermometer possess distinctive sensor technology with fully automated inline self-calibration function for hygienic and aseptic applications

Country Level Analysis

The Reference Thermometer market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Reference Thermometer market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Reference Thermometer Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Reference Thermometer market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Reference Thermometer market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Reference Thermometer market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

