Reference Thermometer Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026
Reference Thermometer Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period 2026
Reference thermometer refers to a very excess precision temperature sensors as it resistance value changes with the variations in the temperature. It is very accurate, stable as well as very reliable. They are calibrated to UKAS standards for providing highest precision. These thermometers have the ability to work in danger areas without causing any harm to the environment due to which they are observed to be highly reliable for various hazard-prone areas and industries. Reference thermometer is also used in the medical industry along with other industries.
Global reference thermometer market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rise in manufacturing activities in the developed and developing countries is major factor which is expected to drive the growth of the market
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global reference thermometer market are WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG., Fluke Corporation, Thermco Products Inc., Dostmann Electronic GmbH, ThermoProbe Inc., Isothermal technology Limited, AccuMac Corporation, ThermoWorks, CHINO Corporation, Eurolec Instrumentation Ltd., Gometrics S.L., Additel and FLIR Systems Inc., among others.
Segmentation : Global Reference Thermometer Market
By Device Type
Handheld
Desktop
By Application
Industrial
Medical
Research and Development
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
K.
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Switzerland
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Development in the Market:
- In November 2018, Endress+Hauser have launched the iTHERM TrustSens TM37x compact thermometer for food & beverage and life sciences industries. It enables the continuous and traceable monitoring through which the companies can ensure their product safety by reducing risk and cost. The iTHERM TrustSens TM37x compact thermometer possess distinctive sensor technology with fully automated inline self-calibration function for hygienic and aseptic applications
Country Level Analysis
The Reference Thermometer market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Reference Thermometer market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Reference Thermometer Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Reference Thermometer market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Reference Thermometer market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Reference Thermometer market.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
