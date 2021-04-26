Micro Battery Market SWOT Analysis, Innovations, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026
Micro Battery Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026
Micro battery can be defined as a miniature power source product that is generally shaped like a button, with its size ranging from 5-25 nm in its diameter and 1-6 nm in its height. The metal is generally utilized as the outermost covering of the product and covers the positive side of the battery. Its applications is generally seen in watches, small electronic devices, calculators, wearable devices, consumer electronics, smart cards, medical devices and various others.
Global micro battery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption rate of the product from various end-use applications.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global micro battery market are Cymbet; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; VARTA Microbattery GmbH – A COMPANY OF VARTA AG; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Front Edge Technology, Inc.; Imprint Energy Inc; Ultralife Corporation; Blue Spark Technologies; ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.; PPBC; ITEN; Jenax Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; TDK Electronics AG; FULLRIVER Battery; NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS; Maxell Worldwide; Renata SA; Seiko Instruments Inc.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Energizer; Duracell Inc.; GPB International Limited; EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and Nanfu among others.
Segmentation : Global Micro Battery Market
By Components
Electrodes
Cathode
Anode
Electrolytes
Substrates
Current Collectors
Others
By Material Type
LR Alkaline
SR Silver Oxide
CR Lithium
Others
By Type
Thin Film Battery
Printed Battery
Solid State Chip Battery
By Rechargeability
Primary
Secondary
By Capacity
Below 10 mAh
10mAh-100mAh
Above 100mAh
By Application
Consumer Electronics
Medical Devices
Smart Packaging
Smart Cards
Wearable Devices
Wireless Sensor Nodes
Others
By End-Users
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, ITEN announced that they had initiated the production of solid-state microbatteries at their facility situated in Lyon, France. The facility will be able to provide the capacity of 10 million components annually and is expected to increase by fivefold within the first few months. This extension of production facility is also set to double the workforce with the company by 2020
- In September 2017, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of battery operations from Sony Corporation. This acquisition will enable Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to enhance their technological expertise and also enable them to increase their production capabilities by focusing on providing products & solutions to the energy market
Country Level Analysis
The Micro Battery market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Micro Battery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Micro Battery Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Micro Battery market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Micro Battery market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Micro Battery market.
