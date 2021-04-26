Letters to the director’s opinion

The 47 years of April 25th

If there was an Oscar handover for the April 25 speeches at the Assembly of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa would undoubtedly be the winner. The words most frequently heard in all of the speeches were “corruption” and “justice” and, as we all know, are the evils of our democracy.

Accompanied by his wife Manuela Eanes, her husband was again General Ramalho Eanes, who was the first president after April 25th.

All representatives of our parties spoke, but those of the Liberal Initiative and the Left Bloc (BE) deserve a high profile. 47 years have passed since the Carnation Revolution, there is little left to reach half a century, and in view of my advanced age I would very much like to write: “Long live April 25th!”

Tomaz Albuquerque, Lisbon

The extreme of demagogy

André Ventura gave us another speech like the others, full of hatred, anti-democratic, but above all populist. It showed what we all seem to know but want to undermine and destroy democracy, through simple and demagogic speeches, a great disregard for institutions and all citizens, but moreover it showed that the defense of Abril is not and cannot be focused on those adventures that so little honor the memory of those who fought for freedom. The defense of Abril is the defense of equality, solidarity and the rule of law, in which the rights of citizens are respected. To speak of corruption in the homeland of all Portuguese cannot be so easy for a party whose legalization is based on false signatures and very dubious private investments.

April always! Fascism never again!

Bernardo Portela Albano, Almada

Knowledge

Many thanks to Cármen Garcia for all the fantastic chronicles he writes on P2, especially the last one, dedicated to April 25th, which I sent to my grandchildren. There is everything a young person needs to know or remember.

Reginaldo Guerreiro Gonçalves, Alfragide

The example of science

At a time when science is valued, it is worth remembering the way it was treated in Portugal, with honorable exceptions. In the same country where many professional classes complain about anything and everything, union members try to discover perks and boycotts. Few are outraged and surprised at the state of most scientists who are fed by the precariousness of the grants, thanks to European Community sponsors. They are years in a row and work in the highest precariousness, without rights, with salaries for 12 months (there are no vacation allowances or Christmas), without age discounts, which produce silently for the good of the country without complaining to do something out of passion, what you want. We have a habit of complaining about anything and everything without seeing what is going on around us. It is time to ask ourselves what we can do for our country instead of constantly asking what the country can do for us. Science gives us this example. The Pessoa Prize, given to a great scientist, Elvira Fortunato, was a fair tribute!

Ricardo Rodrigues, Paço D’Arcos

Perhaps it is best to stop “writing or talking” about vaccinations

Since the current topic is Covid-19 and implicit vaccines, it may be best to make a pact and stop writing, reporting and giving your opinion on anything or anything related to vaccination.

There are vaccines, there are no vaccines, it’s British or Russian, it’s good and it’s bad, it clots, it doesn’t clot, it spoils because there’s no electricity in the fridge or the van that takes it there are anti-vaccine groups, there are not the old first, the sick first. No no no!

In addition to the four “officially qualified” bodies that speak, there are journalists, commentators, and fools who speak out on the matter. And since every sentence has its head, it seems that we are in a “direct / Greek democracy” and each one has an opinion that best suits you.

And now the new, modern, computer-aided planning has emerged. But then someone comes to say the schedule is up and then someone else says that Phase 2 patients – it seems it still exists – can stay outside.

Augusto Küttner, Porto