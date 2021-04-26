Innovation: There is life beyond PRR | opinion

The Restoration and Resilience Plan (PRR) for Portugal has been publicly consulted in two separate phases and has already been submitted to the European Commission. What was a historic moment at European level has materialized in each member state in the medium term. For Portugal, as stated in the public consultation, it defines: “With an execution deadline of 2026, with around EUR 14,000 million in subsidies, a series of reforms and investments that will allow the country to resume economic growth continued, reaffirming the goal of convergence with Europe over the next decade. “

I have had the opportunity to read much of the analysis on the PRR’s innovation, research and development (R&D) topics, some more twittering and immediate, others at length in the reference media. Some noted that adequate investment in basic research infrastructures was not foreseen, while others looked at the share that would be left to public and private companies and the resulting impact on indicators at national level.

The plan has ambitious and laudable goals as it sets 2% of GDP in R&D by 2025, 3% of GDP in R&D by 2030 and gives clear indications of its distribution: 1.25% of public spending and 1.75% of private spending Expenditure. I write by measuring the words well because according to the latest data on R&D investment known from the OECD, Portugal (1.35%) outperforms Spain (1.24%) compared to Estonia (1.4%) or Italy (1, 42%). . If that’s not impressive, I’ll add that in the UK we even played in the same league (1.72%).

But there are fundamental differences when we compare Portugal with other countries like the United Kingdom or France, and it is in these differences that we find those that could be some of the contributions for years to come.

Without prejudice to the use of PRR funds for basic research, for example to improve infrastructure, in this article I am referring only to the vision, capacity and results of applied R&D. And that cannot mean looking solely at the PRR as if it were a magic potion, but rather combining it with the other existing instruments that have to accompany the political decisions that we see there.

In the case of the UK, for example, the focus is on investing in research and development in specific areas. In addition, this investment is only for leading institutions with an obvious choice to invest in health sciences that focus on organizations such as Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College. This can show that concentrating investments without dispersion can add ambition and relevance to the objectives it proposes.

Analyzing the data from France, it becomes clear that tax incentives for companies are not bureaucratised. This system does not require a declaration from a government agency, but a regulation based on downstream inspections, which in practice means an automatic tax incentive.

In Portugal, there already appears to be guidelines at the political level to “focus investments on a limited number of strategic areas and types of interventions in order to maximize their impact”, as stated in Council of Ministers resolution 97/2020 of November 13th can benefit and promote the formation of clusters and the specialization of interfaces between science and companies.

Shouldn’t the other incentives for businesses follow suit?

I argue that this is the case not only in terms of improving the bureaucracy associated with tax advantages, without prejudice to the considerations that (bad) bureaucratisation always deserves, but also in terms of its conception and alignment with the vision for Portugal.

This reflection is all the more necessary if we believe that a working group on tax benefits was set up in 2019, devoting part of its analysis to the impact of the tax incentive system for business research and development (SIFIDE). Although the aforementioned group excluded the displacement hypothesis (which shows that for every euro tax benefit more than one euro additional investment is required in view of a no-benefit scenario), this does not mean that the SIFIDE design could be improved do not bring better results. The problem is elasticity. If SIFIDE’s tax benefits were focused on the areas in which the country wants to develop – to increase benefits – while coexisting with other types of funding or subsidies, would the performance measured be any different?

The answer seems positive, although it needs to be studied. In a scientific paper by Montmartin and Herrera, “Internal and External Effects of R&D Subsidies and Tax Incentives: Empirical Evidence Using Spatially Dynamic Panel Models”, which also examines this elasticity, it seems to be shown that the concentration of benefits in Certain areas that add benefit by themselves could produce positive results.

Investing in research and development is not an end in itself, just as innovation does not end with PRR. Creating a brand is as important as creating a patent, and the former may not be the target of tax breaks and the latter remain outside of the same because the brands, not the patents, reach the markets

In order to measure the performance of the tax advantage, it was also important to introduce other objectives. A particularly relevant indicator is the cooperation between science and companies. A relatively beginning and very discreet reality. If we only consider private investment, we find that companies use science very little for research purposes to develop new products / services. In the private sector, only 2% to 3% of the funds go to the academy. However, we have to ask ourselves whether this innovation is disruptive and relevant to national designs and justifies the existing incentives.

When we observe the co-production of scientific discoveries between business and academia, we conclude that it is 44.1 scientific publications per million inhabitants in Portugal compared to 132.9 scientific publications per million inhabitants in the UK according to the latest Eurostat / OECD data.

It is important that we remember that investing in research and development is not an end in itself, just as innovation does not end with PRR. Creating a brand is just as important as creating a patent. The former cannot be the target of a tax advantage, and the latter remains outside of the same as the brands, not the patents, reach the markets.

A careful review and holistic view of the existing incentives must go hand in hand with the way investments in the PRR are implemented. Only then will we use this unique situation in a united Europe to prepare the future of Portugal.

