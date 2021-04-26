HCV Manufacturers Seeking Improved Vehicle Stability through Deployment of Advanced Automotive Steering System

Frequent fluctuations in commodity prices, prevailing sales of vehicles delivering smooth traction, and tightening regulatory standards regarding passenger safety are collectively driving the global scenario of automotive steering system market. North American and European automotive industries anticipate brisk adoption of EPS (electric power steering), rear-axle or all-wheel-steering (AWS), and SbW (steer-by-wire), which is foreseen to provide a strong push to the growth of automotive steering system market globally.

The US and Canadian automotive steering system markets recorded a combined revenue of over US$ 7 Bn in 2017, whereas Europe’s market for automotive steering system is presumed to register steady expansion over the next few years.

“New demands raised by the emergence of fully or partially autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles will continue to influence the automotive steering system space over the next few years,” says a senior research analyst with an expertise in the automotive domain, at Fact.MR.

A recent intelligence outlook published by Fact.MR predicts steady growth for the global automotive steering system market over 2017-2022. A stable compound annual growth rate has been estimated for the global automotive steering system market for the next five-year period. As indicated by the report on the automotive steering system at a global level, the roughly US$ 30 Bn vertical for automotive steering system market will possibly equate the valuation of US$ 40 Bn by 2022 end.

The global automotive steering system marketplace continues to transform with dramatic technological advancements directed to improved automotive steering systems that allow drivers to achieve effortless and risk-less maneuvering.

With rapid integration of hydraulics and electrics in design and deployment of automotive steering system, it is most likely that the next decade will witness a new set of futuristic automotive steering systems driving next-gen vehicles on road. A key finding in the report highlights that the tremendous advent of automotive working mechanisms will remain the chief driving force dictating revamp and innovation of existing automotive steering systems.

Approximately US$ 12 Bn electric powered automotive steering system is likely to remain the most attractive type of automotive steering system that facilitates high fuel efficiency – holding more than 50% share in the total automotive steering system market value throughout the forecast period. Manual automotive steering system will however lose a significant value share towards 2022 end.

“As EPS systems can potentially add value to vehicle safety and system security through integration with other automotive electronics, the market for automotive steering system will possibly witness continued adoption of electric powered automotive steering system in futuristic vehicle models,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

According to the report on global automotive steering system market, passenger cars will continue to capture the spotlight in terms of automotive steering system adoption. Deployment of automotive steering system by passenger car manufacturers is expected to account for a high multibillion dollar revenue to the automotive steering system market by 2022 end.

However, commercial vehicles are also presumed to emerge lucrative in the automotive steering system market in the near future, as LCV and HCV makers gear up for the price sensitivity and fuel efficiency race.

Maximum sale of automotive steering system is anticipated to be through OEMs, as the number of automotive steering system replacement instances is negligible – forestalling the growth of the aftermarket segment in the automotive steering system market. The estimated revenue generation through OEMs is expected to account for a substantial incremental value for the global automotive steering system market through 2022.

Regional analysis of the global automotive steering system market uncovers that a majority of manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their footprint in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), looking at its whopping one-third value share in the global automotive steering system market.

