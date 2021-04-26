Group immunity can be achieved “at the beginning of summer”, admits the State Secretary for Health to a coronavirus

Health minister Diogo Serra Lopes this Monday admitted the possibility that Portugal could achieve more group immunity at the beginning of summer, and anticipated the first predictions that indicated that it would not be achieved until the end of summer.

“The prospect is this group immunity [seja atingida] during summer. However, there is some evidence that vaccines are more common at the beginning of summer than at the end, when 60% of the adult population are vaccinated, ”Diogo Serra Lopes told journalists during his visit to the vaccination center that opened in Portimão this Monday.

The government official also said that the communities that withdrew for lack of definition because they failed to meet the goals set by health officials will receive more doses of the vaccine. “The communities that actually had this behavior and had to pull back in deflation will receive a higher percentage of vaccines so the pandemic can be controlled more quickly,” he said. In other words, not only age will be the criterion, but also the hardest hit areas like Portimão.

The Minister of Health also said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be available for use until “the Directorate-General of Health (DGS) rule is published”. Regarding the possible limits of this vaccine, Serra Lopes told reporters that “the maximum you can have is some kind of age restriction, just like what is happening with AstraZeneca today,” he told reporters. It is a vaccine that is “a great help”. [na imunidade de grupo]. “It allows you to have a single vaccine and immediately consider that person fully immunized,” which “cuts the total number of vaccinations in half.”

15.5% of the population had antibodies against the coronavirus in March

Also on Monday, the preliminary results of the second phase of the national serological test, carried out by the National Health Institute Dr. Ricardo Jorge (Insa) have been published. The data, which was collected through the end of March, shows that 15.5% of the population living in Portugal have antibodies to the coronavirus, either through natural infection or through vaccination.

“The prevalence of specific antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in Portugal’s population aged between 1 and 80 years was 15.5%, of which 13.5% were due to infection,” said a statement from the coordinator by insa This survey is carried out in collaboration with the National Association of Clinical Laboratories, the Portuguese Association of Clinical Analysts, and the National Health Service hospitals.

By region, the north, Lisbon and the Tajo Valley, the center and the Alentejo were the ones with the highest seroprevalence. “It’s a relevant number,” said Serra Lopes, recalling that the information may already be out of date as more people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 since the end of March.

So far, almost 22% of the Portuguese population have received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19, and 8.1% have completed the immunization process and received both doses.