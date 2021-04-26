Global Surgical Chips Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott

The surgical chips market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5,391.43 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the surgical chips market report are BD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Teleflex Incorporated, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ResMed, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIENION, Smith’s Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific and Macrogen, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Surgical Chips Market Drivers:

The increase in the attempts to cut down the investment of time and capital during research activities in the medical and drug discovery fields is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of surgical chips market. In addition, the high investments by governments and private organizations in the development of DNA chips are also anticipated to push the growth in the global surgical chips market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Likewise, increase in adoption of personalized medicine is also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income is also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the surgical chips market.

The increase in the healthcare R&D expenditure and development of healthcare technology are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the surgical chips market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Surgical Chips Market Restraints:

However, the unclear regulatory guidelines and high instrumentation costs are estimated to limit the growth of the surgical chips market, whereas, the lack of skilled professional scan challenge the growth of the surgical chips market.

Global Surgical Chips Market Scope and Market Size

The surgical chips market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the surgical chips market is segmented into DNA chips, brain chips, lab chips, protein chips and tissue chip.

The application segment of the surgical chips market is segmented into cancer diagnosis and treatment, gene expression, SNP genotyping, genomics and clinical diagnostics.

On the basis of end user, the surgical chips market is segmented into hospitals, research centers, clinics and others.

