Global Submental Fat Treatment Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2020-2027||Cutera, Laser Lipo Ltd, Solta Medical, ERCHONIA CORPORATION, ALASTIN Skincare, ThermiGen, LLC

Global submental fat treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,188.00 million by 2027 from USD 1,192.99 million in 2019. Rising prevalence of obesity and Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the submental fat treatment are Allergan, CANDELA CORPORATION, Cynosure LLC, Lumenis, INMODE, Cutera, Laser Lipo Ltd, Solta Medical, ERCHONIA CORPORATION, ALASTIN Skincare, ThermiGen, LLC., BTL Group of Companies, Alma Lasers (A Subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd), HIRONIC CO., LTD., and ENDYMED MEDICAL.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the submental fat treatment market.

For instance,

In July 2019, Cynosure expanded its body contouring product portfolio with Sculpsure petite mask for submental fat reduction. The expansion of body contouring portfolio is going to increase the company’s profit.

In December 2017, Allergan announced CoolSculpting as one of the first non-surgical fat reduction technology which has got FDA approval for double chin and submental fat treatment. This approval will lead Allergan to enhance its market of submental fat treatment technology.

Global Submental Fat Treatment Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of obesity and Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Submental fat treatment comprises features advancement in the technology of submental fat treatment will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as availability of advanced and user friendly products have enhanced the demand of submental fat treatment.

Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced submental fat treatment device which expected to provide various other opportunities in the submental fat treatment market.

Global Submental Fat Treatment Market Restraints:

However, high cost of procedures and stringent regulations for approval of products proves to be expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period

Global Submental Fat Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Submental fat treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into invasive method, minimally invasive & non-invasive technology. In 2020, minimally invasive & non-invasive technology segment is expected to dominate the market as the demand and adoption of these procedures are too high as compared to invasive procedures to reduce the time of procedure along with the side effects and enhanced patient satisfaction.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into into cosmetic centers, hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spa and others. In 2020, cosmetic centers are expected to dominate the market due to large share of population from both the genders which are adopting these facilities for aesthetic treatments. Moreover these facilities are well equipped with instruments and infrastructural developments required for the high patient satisfaction and treatment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tenders are dominating the market as the providers are much focused on serving better services to customers along with reducing the overall cost. Along with that the availability of products also helps the providers in offering best services to their customers.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Submental Fat Treatment Market

8 Submental Fat Treatment Market, By Service

9 Submental Fat Treatment Market, By Deployment Type

10 Submental Fat Treatment Market, By Organization Size

11 Submental Fat Treatment Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

