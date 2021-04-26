Global Stevia Market By End-User, Growth Potential, Deployment, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis – HYET Sweet, Morita Kagaku Kogyo, Pyure, S&W Seed., Stevita, Sunwin Stevia International, Whole Earth Sweetener

The stevia market carbonated beverages and foods are flavoured, artificial coloured, sweetened carbonated and preserved with chemicals. The majorly used ingredients in the carbonated food and drinks are sugar. The rising consumption of the sugar leads to serious illness such as obesity and diabetes amongst the population. Rising health concern amongst the population is increasing the preference towards low calorie sugar based products and organic ingredients in their daily intake. Various types of sugar substitutes are available such as Aspartame which cannot sustain at higher temperature whereas saccharin has certain limitation from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stevia extracted sweetener Reb A is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for their usage in the foods and beverages industry.

Global stevia market is expected to reach at a substantial CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BIOSWEET VENTURES, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Hunan huacheng Biotech,Inc., HYET Sweet, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Pyure, S&W Seed Co., Stevita, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC, ZHUCHENG HAOTIAN PHARM CO. LTD among others.

Global Stevia Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, whole leaf, liquid and tablets. Powder segment are growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

NOW Foods (U.S.) offers BetterStevia Extract Powder which is in pure organic with zero-calorie, low glycemic certified organic sweetener substitute for table sugar and artificial sweeteners.

In October 2017, Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), announced the launch of VERSASWEET which is low-sugar glucose syrup, introduced in U.S. and Canada. The syrup is designed for the dairy, confectionery, baked good and ice creams to achieve reduced grams of sugar

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Industrial and domestic. Industrial segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2018, GLG Life Tech Corporation and Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) introduced their product high Reb M Dream Sweetener Stevia Leaf with the high Reb M. The product provides the clean and smooth sweetness in food and beverages products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. Direct tenders segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In July 2017, PureCircle (Malaysia) unveiled the new stevia leaf-based flavor enhancers which ensure food and beverages companies to produce product and cost effective price in vanilla and cocoa flavors.

Queries Related to the Stevia Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Stevia market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

