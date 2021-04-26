According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global fortified wine market is projected to register a low single-digit CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Majority of people believe premium products to contain high-quality ingredients. Product premiumization is therefore considered as a major strategy adopted by market players in order to fuel adoption of fortified wine worldwide. Revenues from global sales of fortified wine are estimated to account for approximately US$ 2,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Growth in demand for new flavored fortified wine has been observed over the recent past. Leading market players are concentrating on launching new flavors for fortified wine, with an aim to fulfil rapidly changing consumer preferences. For example – in 2016, three new flavors for fortified wine were launched by McWilliam’s viz. McWilliam’s Spice Royale, McWilliam’s Strawberry Delight, and McWilliam’s Espresso Press. Marijuana-infused fortified wines have been gaining an uptake in demand from consumers, particularly in the U.S. as such products are legal in the region. In addition, alcoholic beverage industries are focusing on R&D activities, in a bid to introduce a variety of new and innovative flavored fortified wines in the market.

On the contrary, huge part of the population across the globe is participating in awareness campaigns pertaining to health impacts of alcohol consumption. Huge consumption of fortified wines has resulted into a number of negative effects on human health. High fortified wine consumption has been observed to increase risks of being affected with diseases such as heart and liver diseases, as well as various types of cancers. These factors might heavily impact growth of the global fortified wine market in the near future.

9 Key Estimations on Future of Global Fortified Wine Market for Forecast Period 2017 to 2022