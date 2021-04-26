Global RF Microneedling Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2020-2027||Lumenis, Cutera, ENDYMED MEDICAL, Aesthetics Biomedical
Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global RF Microneedling Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages : 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.
RF microneedling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 195,738.79 thousand by 2027. Growing prevalence of skin disorders and increased demand of minimally invasive aesthetics procedures around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
- Lumenis,
- Cutera,
- ENDYMED MEDICAL,
- Aesthetics Biomedical,
- Cartessa,
- Veroderm Medical Technologies,
- Hunan Astiland Medical Aesthetics Technology Co., Ltd.,
- nubway Co.Ltd.
- Timpac Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- CANDELA CORPORATION
- LUTRONIC
For instance,
- In April 2019, Lumenis had launched Pro+, a unique multi-application platform based on the RF current technology. With launch of new RF microneedling platform, the company is focusing on enhancement of their credibility in the market and increased their customer base to generate more revenue.
- In January 2018, Cutera had launched Secret RF, a new fractional radio frequency microneedling technology based device to deliver heat into the under layers of the skin by using the controlled RF energy for aesthetic procedures. With the launch of new technology, the company is focusing on enhancement of their product portfolio and to increase revenue generation.
Global RF Microneedling Market Drivers:
Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for RF microneedling through expanded range of size.
Growing prevalence of skin disorders and increased demand of minimally invasive aesthetics procedures around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.
RF microneedling market has increased with increased number of aesthetic procedures as compared to the past few years and increasing prevalence of skin disorders in the developed as well as developing countries. For instance, in 2018, The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has stated that 3,315,888.00 nonsurgical procedures were conducted 2018 which has increased by 9.20% as compared to 2017.
Rising awareness for the aesthetics procedures and growing adoption of anti-aging procedures is also increasing the market value as the RF microneedling have repetitively proven its high rates of effectiveness for treatment of acne scar, wrinkles, skin tightening, irregular skin texture and tone, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, enlarged pores, stretch marks, face lifting and others.
Global RF Microneedling Market Restraints:
Currently, various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative RF microneedling devices and expected to provide various other opportunities in the RF microneedling market.
However, high cost of RF microneedling procedures and stringent regulations for RF microneedling procedures is expected to restraint the market growth as to get approvals is difficult and complex task along with the enforced monetary liability upon RF microneedling devices manufacturers and researchers.
Key Pointers Covered in the RF Microneedling Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Global RF Microneedling Market Scope and Market Size
Global RF microneedling market is segmented on the basis of device type, gender type, application, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into device and RF microneedle sets. In 2020, device segment is expected to dominate the market as the devices are used for the treatment of wrinkles, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation and others as well as RF microneedle set is a part of devices.
- On the basis of gender type, the market is segmented into female and male. In 2020, female segment is expected to dominate the market as more and more females are opting for RF microneedling procedures for treatment and skin rejuvenation. The number of procedures for females has increased with rising awareness about the minimally-invasive aesthetic procedure as well as rising desire to look as young ageing as compared to male.
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne scar, wrinkles, skin tightening, irregular skin texture and tone, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, enlarged pores, stretch marks, face lifting and others. In 2020, acne scar segment is expected to dominate the market with rising prevalence of acne scars among the adults as compared to other skin disorders. For instance, As per the published article “Acne Scars” Pathogenesis, Classiﬁcation and Treatment” acne has prevalence 90.00% among the adults.
- On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals, ambulatory care centers and others. In 2020, Dermatology clinics segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the minimally invasive procedures are performed in the dermatology clinics as compared to other segments as well as availability of skilled medical professions and advanced technology treatment options are available in the dermatology clinics.
- On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the market as direct tender provide cost benefit to end users as compared to retail sales as well as direct tender directly supply RF micro needling device from manufacturer to hospitals, dermatological clinics and others.
