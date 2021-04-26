Global RF Microneedling Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2020-2027||Lumenis, Cutera, ENDYMED MEDICAL, Aesthetics Biomedical

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global RF Microneedling Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages : 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

RF microneedling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 195,738.79 thousand by 2027. Growing prevalence of skin disorders and increased demand of minimally invasive aesthetics procedures around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.

The credible RF Microneedling market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. This business report gives an actionable market insight to the clients with which they can create sustainable and profitable business strategies. The market research report is an absolute outline of the global healthcare industry which is penned down so that an unskilled individual as well as professional can easily extrapolate the entire market within a few seconds. According to RF Microneedling market report, new highs will take place in the market during 2020 – 2027.

For instance,

In April 2019, Lumenis had launched Pro+, a unique multi-application platform based on the RF current technology. With launch of new RF microneedling platform, the company is focusing on enhancement of their credibility in the market and increased their customer base to generate more revenue.

In January 2018, Cutera had launched Secret RF, a new fractional radio frequency microneedling technology based device to deliver heat into the under layers of the skin by using the controlled RF energy for aesthetic procedures. With the launch of new technology, the company is focusing on enhancement of their product portfolio and to increase revenue generation.

Global RF Microneedling Market Drivers:

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for RF microneedling through expanded range of size.

Growing prevalence of skin disorders and increased demand of minimally invasive aesthetics procedures around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.

RF microneedling market has increased with increased number of aesthetic procedures as compared to the past few years and increasing prevalence of skin disorders in the developed as well as developing countries. For instance, in 2018, The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has stated that 3,315,888.00 nonsurgical procedures were conducted 2018 which has increased by 9.20% as compared to 2017.

Rising awareness for the aesthetics procedures and growing adoption of anti-aging procedures is also increasing the market value as the RF microneedling have repetitively proven its high rates of effectiveness for treatment of acne scar, wrinkles, skin tightening, irregular skin texture and tone, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, enlarged pores, stretch marks, face lifting and others.

Global RF Microneedling Market Restraints:

Currently, various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative RF microneedling devices and expected to provide various other opportunities in the RF microneedling market.

However, high cost of RF microneedling procedures and stringent regulations for RF microneedling procedures is expected to restraint the market growth as to get approvals is difficult and complex task along with the enforced monetary liability upon RF microneedling devices manufacturers and researchers.

