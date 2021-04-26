Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||Optum, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., ICON plc, Oracle, Cognizant, Syneos Health
The real world evidence solutions market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.22% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,933.16 million by 2028.
The Major Players Covered In The Real World Evidence Solutions Market Report Are
- IBM Corporation,
- IQVIA, PPD Inc.,
- Parexel International Corporation,
- Optum, Inc.,
- PerkinElmer Inc.,
- ICON plc, Oracle,
- Cognizant, Syneos Health,
- Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.,
- Clinigen Group plc.,
- SAS Institute Inc.,
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,
- Quantzig,
- UnitedHealth Group.,
- Cardinal Health,
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation,
- Informa PLC,
- UDG Healthcare PLC
Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Drivers:
The rising geriatric population across the globe is escalating the growth of real world evidence solutions market.
The increasing need to develop novel drugs and medical devices for improved health outcomes in patients and the use real world evidence solutions to acquire deeper insight regarding drug usage and its outcomes in the real world are the major factors driving the real world evidence solutions market.
The shift from volume to value-based care, increasing aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases are factors further accelerating the growth of the real world evidence solutions market.
The extensive use of the solution by pharma research centers as they need a clear insight on treatment options that work in a wide population as compared to few patient pools in clinical trials and its benefits in the drug development and life-cycle management influences the real world evidence solutions market.
Additionally, increase in development costs, rise in the rate of research and development activities, government initiatives, enhancing healthcare infrastructure and surge in investment for research projects positively affect the real world evidence solutions market.
Furthermore, the growing focus on end-to-end RWE services and emerging economies extend profitable opportunities to the real world evidence solutions market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
Real World Evidence Solutions Market Scope and Market Size
The real world evidence solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, therapeutic area and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of component, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented into data sets, and services. Data sets are further segmented into clinical setting data, claims data, pharmacy data and patient powered data.
On the basis of therapeutic area, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, immunology and others therapeutic areas.
On the basis of end user, the real world evidence solutions market is segmented in pharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers and other end users.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
