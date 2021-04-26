Global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2028||Aurobindo Pharma USA., Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Kreative Organics, Mylan N.V

Methenamine hippurate tablets market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.40% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections and rising awareness about different types of urinary infections.

The major players covered in the methenamine hippurate tablets market are Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alvogen, Micro Labs USA, Aurobindo Pharma USA., Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Kreative Organics, Mylan N.V. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections and rising awareness about different types of urinary infections.

Moreover increasing government support for APIs development and increasing investment in pharmaceutical industries also boost up the market growth. Moreover, increase healthcare expenditure and increasing demand of effective antibiotics for chronic infection treatments act as opportunity for the market growth.

As the prevalence of urinary tract infections is increasing worldwide with reported cases of 50-60% in adult women, the demand of methenamine hippurate tablets and hence expected to provide market with the lucrative growth. It is also estimated that methenamine hippurate tablets market is growing with the CAGR of 4.40% in 2020.

