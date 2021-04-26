Global Malaria Treatment Market (Covid-19 Impact Analysis) Is Booming Worldwide To Generate Massive Revenue 2020-2027||Zydus Cadila,  Cipla Inc., Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., GeoVax, MMV, Novartis AG, Sumaya Biotech, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, VLP Therapeutics

Global malaria treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,90,834.96 thousand by 2027.

The credible Malaria Treatment market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. This business report gives an actionable market insight to the clients with which they can create sustainable and profitable business strategies. The market research report is an absolute outline of the global pharmaceutical industry which is penned down so that an unskilled individual as well as professional can easily extrapolate the entire market within a few seconds. According to Malaria Treatment market report, new highs will take place in the market during 2020 – 2027.

The major companies which are dealing in the Malaria treatment are Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, AdvaCare Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Cipla Inc., Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., GeoVax, MMV, Novartis AG, Sumaya Biotech, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, VLP Therapeutics, OSIVAX, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of LUPIN), Inc., AJANTA PHARMA, Strides Pharma Science Limited, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (a subsidiary of Sanofi), among others.

Global Malaria Treatment Market Drivers:

High prevalence and disease burden of malaria as well as increase in government initiation and expenditure for prevention of malaria are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Global malaria treatment market is growing tremendously across the globe due to the rise in medical insurance and additionally pandemic outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across globe. The various categories of the medication malaria treatment include chloroquine, mefloquine, quinine, primaquine, hydroxychloroquine, artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT), non-artemisinin based combinations (non-acts) and others.

The increased research and development activities lead to the increased product launch by key market players of the global malaria treatment market.

Global Malaria Treatment Market Restraints:

However adverse effects and risks associated with anti-malaria may hamper the future growth of malaria treatment market.