Global Malaria Treatment Market (Covid-19 Impact Analysis) Is Booming Worldwide To Generate Massive Revenue 2020-2027||Zydus Cadila, Cipla Inc., Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., GeoVax, MMV, Novartis AG, Sumaya Biotech, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, VLP Therapeutics
Global malaria treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,90,834.96 thousand by 2027.
The credible Malaria Treatment market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. This business report gives an actionable market insight to the clients with which they can create sustainable and profitable business strategies. The market research report is an absolute outline of the global pharmaceutical industry which is penned down so that an unskilled individual as well as professional can easily extrapolate the entire market within a few seconds. According to Malaria Treatment market report, new highs will take place in the market during 2020 – 2027.
The major companies which are dealing in the Malaria treatment are Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, AdvaCare Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Cipla Inc., Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., GeoVax, MMV, Novartis AG, Sumaya Biotech, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, VLP Therapeutics, OSIVAX, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of LUPIN), Inc., AJANTA PHARMA, Strides Pharma Science Limited, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (a subsidiary of Sanofi), among others.
Global Malaria Treatment Market Drivers:
High prevalence and disease burden of malaria as well as increase in government initiation and expenditure for prevention of malaria are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Global malaria treatment market is growing tremendously across the globe due to the rise in medical insurance and additionally pandemic outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across globe. The various categories of the medication malaria treatment include chloroquine, mefloquine, quinine, primaquine, hydroxychloroquine, artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT), non-artemisinin based combinations (non-acts) and others.
The increased research and development activities lead to the increased product launch by key market players of the global malaria treatment market.
Global Malaria Treatment Market Restraints:
However adverse effects and risks associated with anti-malaria may hamper the future growth of malaria treatment market.
Global Malaria Treatment Market Scope and Market Size
Global malaria treatment market is categorized into seven notable segments which are based on the basis of agent, type, treatment type, drug type, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core influencing areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of agent, the malaria treatment market is segmented into plasmodium falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale, P. malariae and P. knowlelsi. In 2020, plasmodium falciparum segment is dominating the malaria treatment market due to its rapid transmission. Additionally, climate condition and humidity of Sub-Saharan Africa is enhancing the transmission of malaria by the virtue of plasmodium falciparum.
- On the basis of type, the malaria treatment market is segmented into medication and vaccination. In 2020, vaccination medication segment is dominating the malaria treatment market as it is cost effective, easily accessible and is a primarily treatment for the malaria patient pool.
- On the basis of treatment type, the malaria treatment market is segmented into suppressive treatment and radical treatment. In 2020, the suppressive treatment segment is dominating the malaria treatment market because it is considered to be the primary and fundamental treatment. Moreover, enormous demand of suppressive treatment worldwide acts as another driving factor for the malaria treatment market growth.
- On the basis of drug type, the malaria treatment market is segmented into branded and generics.In 2020, generics segment is dominating the malaria treatment market because it is cost-effective in comparison to the branded drugs.
- On the basis of route of administration, the malaria treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral. In 2020, oral segment is dominating the malaria treatment market because it is considered to be the first line of therapy. Moreover, low manufacturing cost of tablets, capsules and other orally administered drugs act as another driving factor for the malaria treatment market growth.
- On the basis of end user, the malaria treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is dominating the malaria treatment market because of the increased healthcare expenditure by hospitals on advanced medical treatment.
- On the basis of distribution channel, the malaria treatment market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. In 2020, direct tender segment is dominating the malaria treatment market because direct tender holds the largest market share along with the highest CAGR because most of the service providers buy the product from manufacturers, and it is noticed that revenue from direct sales is higher; so it is influential as well as growing in the malaria treatment market.
