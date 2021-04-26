Global Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027||EKF Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Biomedomics Inc

Diagnostic tests market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 110.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the diagnostic tests market report are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, EKF Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Biomedomics Inc, Hemosure, Inc., HUMASIS, Immunostics Inc., Germaine Laboratories, Inc., Portea Medical, LifeSign LLC, Medixbiochemica, NanoEnTek Inc., Quidel Corporation, Rtalabs, SA Scientific, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Biohit Oyj, Microgen, Nova Biomedical and STRECK, INC., among other domestic and global players.

What was the market size in 2019? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the diagnostic tests market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2020-2027?

Scope of the Global Diagnostic Tests Market

Global diagnostic tests market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada & Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland & Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam & Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Israel & rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of global diagnostic tests market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type is segmented into glucose test, infectious diseases test, cytology test, CBC test, blood culture test, syphilis test, urea test, C-reactive protein test, antigen test, HBA1C test, pregnancy test, lipid profile test, electrolytes test, liver function test, stool helicobacter pylori test, calcium test, crossmatch test, thyroid function test, stool microscopy test, urine microscopy test, unit packed RBCs test, ESR test and others test. On the basis of solution, the diagnostics tests market is segmented into services and products. On the basis of technology, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into immunoassay-based, PCR-based, next gene sequencing, spectroscopy-based, chromatography-based, microfluidics, substrate technology and others. On the basis of mode of testing, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into prescription-based testing and OTC testing. On the basis of approach, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into molecular diagnostic instrument, in-vitro diagnostic instrument and point of care testing instrument. On the basis of sample type, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into urine, saliva, blood, hair, sweat and others. On the basis of application, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, gynecology, odontology and others. On the basis of testing type, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into biochemistry, hematology, microbiology, histopathology and others. On the basis of age, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric. On the basis of end user, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic center, research labs & institutes, research institute, homecare, blood banks, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and online sales.

Global Diagnostic Tests Market Developments

In April 2020, Leica Microsystems, a subsidiary of Danaher announced the launch of flagship platform for its new confocal microscopy which is known as STELLARIS. This platform allows to view the three dimensional view of the tissues and living cells.

In March 2020, Siemens Healthcare GmbH officially announced the launch of RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer; this expanded the product portfolio of the company and is also used in COVID-19 efforts. This is helping in generating more revenue from the line.

Global Diagnostic Tests Market Drivers:

Increase in prevalence of chronic disease, rising number of IVD test across the globe, adequate reimbursement policies, improving diagnosis seeking rate across the globe & extending reach of molecular diagnostics are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Across the globe, there are more than 110 diagnostic tests which are currently used in the processes. They are either used for monitoring the progression rate of the disease or used in the detection of the disease. Other than that diagnostic equipment and tools are also used in helping the evaluation and treatment of the effectiveness of the treatment procedure. Technically tests are non-invasive and invasive. Diagnostic tests can be of various types such as MRI, X-rays, ultrasound, and mammography among others.

The diagnostics tests are reflected as advancement for the diagnosis, evaluation of the rate of disease, translational research among others. Due to the recent advancements in the research and development related to cancer and also due to the increase in the interest for new drug development and anti-cancer drugs, the use of diagnostic tests have been increased.