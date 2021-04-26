Global Compound Management Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2021-2028||Key Players-Titian Software Limited, LiCONiC AG, AXXAM S.p.A., SPT Labtech, TCG Lifesciences Private Limited

Compound management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,237.41 million by 2028 from USD 409.98 million in 2020. Increasing involvement of AI in drug development workflow, trending biobanking scenario, and increase in outsourcing compound management are the key drivers of the market for global compound management market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

HighRes Biosolutions,

BioAscent,

Titian Software Limited,

LiCONiC AG,

AXXAM S.p.A., SPT Labtech,

TCG Lifesciences Private Limited,

Specs Compound Handling B.V.

Brooks Life Sciences (A division of Brooks Automation, Inc.)

Tecan Trading AG

Hamilton Company

Evotec SE

Pharmaron

WuXi AppTec

LABCYTE INC.

Global Compound Management Market drivers:

Increasing involvement of AI in drug development workflow, trending biobanking scenario, and increase in outsourcing compound management are the key drivers of the market for global compound management market.

Unprecise and inaccurate compound management can show great impact in research and development. Compound destruction, increase in downtime, delay onset of research are some of the results of unreliable and defective compound management.

Material acquisition & storage systems, sample dissolution and resuspension systems, automated liquid handling systems, compound dispensation systems, compound quality control systems, weighing systems, software, outsourcing services among others are some of the products that are used for managing biopharmaceutical and gene synthesis compound management system.

The demand for the compound management market has been increased in both developed as well as in developing countries and the reason behind this is the increase in research and development across the globe for which compound management is used to increase the pace of workflow and overcome the bottle neck of the drug development process.

The compound management market is growing due to the up-gradation of software driven compound management, increase in outsourcing compound management and rising disposable income.

The market will grow in the forecasted period due to the exploration of emerging markets, a strategic initiative to promote a compound management system and increasing automated pharmaceutical workflow.

Scope of the Global Compound Management Market

Global compound management market is segmented on the basis of geography into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. These regions are further segmented into 30 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global compound management market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of product & services, the compound management market is segmented into compound/sample management products and outsourcing services. On the basis of sample type, the compound management market is segmented into chemical compounds and biosamples. On the basis of process, the compound management market is segmented into high-throughput screening, fragment based screening and lead optimization. On the basis of application, the compound management market is segmented into drug discovery, preclinical discovery, gene synthesis, bio banking and others. On the basis of compound library size, the compound management market is segmented into small & medium libraries and large libraries. On the basis of end user, the compound management market is segmented into pharmaceuticals companies, biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, research and academic institutes and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the compound management market is segmented into direct sales and third party distribution.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in compound management Market

8 compound management Market, By Service

9 compound management Market, By Deployment Type

10 compound management Market, By Organization Size

11 compound management Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

