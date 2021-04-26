Global Cochlear Implants Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027||Advanced Bionics AG, Medtronic, Oticon, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Widex A/S

Global Cochlear Implants Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Industry Share Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2027||Advanced Bionics AG, Medtronic, Oticon, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Widex A/S

Cochlear implants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,615.67 million by 2027.

The major players covered in the report are Cochlear Ltd, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Advanced Bionics AG, Medtronic, Oticon, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Widex A/S among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of cochlear implants market.

For instance,

Oticon A/S launched Oticon Xceed, a powerful hearing aid to its portfolio in August, 2019. The product is designed for children as well as adults having severe to minimal hearing loss. They have also developed product for people having single sided hearing deficiency named Oticon. The advancement in technology of these product will prove to be beneficial for Oticon hence attract the market towards it and increasing the sales in future.

MED-EL Medical Electronics launched two new advanced product: the MAESTRO 8 and SONNET 2 in the product portfolio of cochlear implants product and accessories categories in July, 2019. The SONNET 2 was known among the superior audio processors for cochlear implant in the market. The successful launch of the product has transformed the life of its user and hence it is bringing more and more sales and revenue and market expansion In favor of MED-EL Medical Electronics.

Cochlear Implants Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for cochlear implants in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by North America and Europe. Market leader is Cochlear Ltd which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 65% to 70% in the North America. The company has gained outstanding sale through their product namely cochlear nucleus system.

In October 2018, Cochlear Ltd. announced the next level of phase trial of its idea of making totally internal cochlear implant having all the parts including microphone and the sensor implanted inside the body. The development of such implant will prove beneficial as it will help the recipients to choose the option of complete implant or the contemporary version of it and also it will attract the consumer towards the product in order it will generate more market and sales in the particular business segment.

Cochlear Implants Market Development

In November 2018, Cochlear Ltd. collaborated with GN the global leader in audio solutions. The collaboration will make stronger capabilities of cochlear implants and enhance their global industry-leading position. It will also expand the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

Purview of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Cochlear Implants market and submarkets. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Global Cochlear Implants Market Scope and Market Size

Global cochlear implants market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, age, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into product, accessories and software. Product segment is dominating the market as it is the most crucial and basic component of the surgery to improve hearing.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into electro-acoustic stimulation (EAS), acoustic amplification technology and electro-stimulation technology. Electro-acoustic stimulation (EAS) dominates the market globally as they are the most readily available technology in the market currently.

On the basis of age, the market is segmented into adults and paediatrics. Adults segment is dominating the market globally due to high prevalence of hearing disorders as well as large number as compared to paediatrics.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ENT clinics and ambulatory surgery center. Hospitals segment is dominating in the market globally as the number of hospitals offering cochlear implant surgeries surpass the number of other facilities offering similar services.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and retail. Direct is dominating in the market globally as devices, accessories and software are most cost efficient when obtained from direct channels.

