Global Blood Warmer Devices Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2020-2026||Geratherm Medical AG, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument, LLC, Biegler GmbH, Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Global blood warmer devices market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Smiths Medical Inc., 3M, EMIT CORPORATION, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Geratherm Medical AG, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument, LLC, Biegler GmbH, Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Braile Biomédica, ACE MEDICAL, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC, Bıçakcılar, Baxter, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, The 37Company, Combat Medical, Ecolab among others.

Factors Driving Growth in The Global Blood Warmer Devices Market

Growing number of surgeries

Blood Warmer Devices are majorly used in pre-operative procedure to warm the sample prior to being administered into patient’s body in order to prevent Hypothermia. As the number of surgeries is increasing, the demand of blood warming devices is also rising.

Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

Hypothermia has become very common and causes major complications which ultimately driving the growth of the market. Since these devices can help in preventing complications during blood transfusion process the demand is expected to grow in the future.

Market Segmentation: Global Blood Warmer Devices Market

The Global Blood Warmer Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, application and end-users.

Product Type

Intravenous Warming System

Surface Warming System

Accessories

Sample Type

Blood

Semen

Ovum

Embryo

Application

Home Care

Preoperative Care

Acute Care

New Born Care

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Blood Bank & Transfusion Center

Tissue Bank

Home Care Settings

Geographical Segmentation: Global Blood Warmer Devices Market

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

