From Chernobyl to Retortillo | opinion

He was in Amsterdam, I think he was a member of the executive branch of the European Environment Bureau and the International Secretariat of Friends of the Earth International on April 28th or 29th, when at such a meeting the information about a serious, a very serious nuclear accident in the Soviet Union was confirmed.

In a country that Álvaro Cunhal presented as a miracle of the “technical and scientific revolution”, in which everything could only go well and in which the professor of the master’s degree he was attending at the time also answered his doubts submitted to him, said it was science fiction on the hypothesis of the fusion of a nuclear reactor (out of revenge, I tried to fail at the end of the year!) …

It happened on April 26, 1986. Many, many thousands have died today (not according to the Nuclear Health Agency, but according to independent data), and every year there are more consequences and cases resulting from them.

Running turbines and generating electricity from fissioning the uranium atom in reactors should have been the end of heat generation, but it wasn’t. Hundreds of times we have been on the edge of the abyss, including here on the Iberian Peninsula, and then we had Fukushima with a new fusion of reactors.

What about the exorbitant cost of nuclear power plants that should be invested in alternatives, energy efficiency and savings and maintenance, and soft alternatives to combat climate change, of which nuclear power plants are tremendous helpers? See the emissions from uranium mining throughout the transport and enrichment process …

Today we face several challenges. A recent accident, which could have been very, very serious at the Catalan power plant in Ascó, has resulted in us putting pressure on the Iberian governments to act again. The Portuguese are briefed on the actual condition of the old power plants in Almaraz and the US in Spanish to shorten the horizon. Generously, though defined, it is certain that it was given to Endesa and Iberdrola and others to continue to threaten life and sustainability on the peninsula. These companies don’t sell us renewable and green energies, contrary to the gross lies that impose on us.

And on Monday the 26th we will go to a conference in Zoom to address these problems and the very serious problem of the Retortillo mine and processing plant, which calls into question the Douro, the classification of this and its products, in addition to another Issue on which the Portuguese authorities cannot duck. If there’s a Nuclear Safety Council permit that’s under heavy business pressure today, there needs to be an environmental review that we’re involved in!

The plan for the central storage of radioactive waste, which is currently being prepared, must also be included. Let’s not forget that there have already been attempts to get them to our edge (Aldeia da Vila) and it is said that Almaraz or its territory …

Today, April 26th, we have not forgotten Chernobyl and are in Retortillo!