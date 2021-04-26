From Brazil to India: Unequal Access to Vaccines May “Endanger” the Fight Against New Variants of Coronavirus

With worldwide attention to the new variant of India that has already reached the European continent, Brazil is still trying to solve the mystery of the mutations that the virus that causes Covid-19 has suffered in the country. The variant identified in Manaus in the state of Amazonas is largely responsible for the increase in new cases at the beginning of the year and the associated increase in deaths. Paola Resende, virologist at the Laboratory for Respiratory Viruses and Measles at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC / Fiocruz), warns of the need to speed up the vaccination process worldwide and calls for fairer access to vaccines. If we only protect part of the population, the virus can continue to circulate in other regions and acquire mutations that can even affect the protection of current vaccines.