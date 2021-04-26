Food Safety Testing Market Players are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS, Intertek Group, TÜV NORD GROUP, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA

The New Report “Food Safety Testing Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Food safety testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,124,140.72 thousand by 2027. Increasing number of foodborne illnesses are leading the growth of the market.

Food safety is a major concern for food manufacturing and retail & hospitality industry. The food quality & hygiene have impact on the productivity. In recent years the intentional and unintentional adulteration both has become high-tech and all the testing laboratories can help to detect these food adulterants.

Key Players: The major players covered in the report are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Intertek Group plc, TÜV NORD GROUP, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA, Pacific Lab, Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd., Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Mérieux Nutrisciences, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Adpen Laboratories, Inc., Cotecna Inspection SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Limited, Nsf International, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, and Bio Synergy Laboratories among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Food Safety Testing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

o An all Food Safety Testing inclusive evaluation of the parent market

o The evolution of significant market aspects

o Industry Food Safety Testing wide investigation of market segments

o Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

o Market share evaluation

o Study of niche industrial sectors

o Tactical approaches of the market leaders

o Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

