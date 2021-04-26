Facial Recognition Market 2027 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The Facial Recognition market report comprises of all the market shares and approaches of key players in the industry. This report provides an ideal window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The business report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the Facial Recognition marketing report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst

Global Facial Recognition Market: Segment Analysis

By Technology

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

By Component

Hardware Scanners Cameras Handled Devices Integrated Devices

Software

By Applications

Homeland Security

Criminal Investigation

ID Management

Physical Security

Intelligent Signage

Web Application

Business Intelligence

Photo Indexing and Sorting

Others VIP Recognition Automotive and Phone PC Banking Login



By End Users

Government & Transportation

Military & Defense

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Government initiatives are expected to contribute in driving the market growth

Increasing demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security is increasing the adoption of facial recognition systems

Increasing adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics are fueling the market growth

Mandatory regulations imposed by government for the adoption of technology is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of accuracy is somewhere hindering the market growth

High implementation cost of facial recognition technology hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Facial Recognition Market:

In July 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released a Request for Proposal for an Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) to be used by police officers across the country. Facial recognition system will help police to find missing people, unidentified dead bodies and to recognize criminals

In June 2019, Vuzix Blade and NNTC Digital will combine their techniques to assist law enforcement in Dubai. The idea is to fuse intelligent glasses to capture criminals with a facial recognition system. These glasses need no web link; each pair of glasses comes with a portable server. This partnership will help in enhancement of the product and will increase the growth of the market

Key questions answered in the Global Facial Recognition Market report include:

What will be Facial Recognition market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Facial Recognition market?

Who are the key players in the world Facial Recognition industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Facial Recognition market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Facial Recognition industry?

