Europe Skin Tightening Market 2020 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2027 || Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Hologic, Inc and Cutera

Skin Tightening Market is forecasted to grow at 7.2% for 2019 to 2026 with factors such as risk associated with the radiation emitted by skin tightening machines and strict government regulations for aesthetics restricting the market growth.

Major Market Key Players:

Merz Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Hologic, Inc

Cutera

Venus Concept

ALLERGAN

Alma Lasers

Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited

BISON MEDICAL

BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L.

BTL

DEKA M.E.L.A. srl

EINSMED Co.,Ltd

Product Launch

In April 2019, Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) has launched Trident HD Specimen Radiography System in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The Trident HD system helps in delivering superior image quality thereby helping to reduce the recalls and streamline workflows during decreasing procedure times. This would help the company to enhance its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

In January 2018, Cutera, Inc. launched two new products Juliet and Secret RF. Both the products are used in medical aesthetic; in which Juliet laser offers a best-in-class alternative to patients for improving sexual function and overall vaginal health. The Secret RF is used to improve mild wrinkles, and diminishes scars. With this launch the company has increased their product portfolio.

